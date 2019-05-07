Trippy And Theatrical, Ezra Miller Looks A Camp Apart At Met Gala 2019

ENGLISH

    The sensibility of artifice and exaggeration- Camp-the theme of Met Gala 2019 had us fascinated but this particular look made our eyes pop out and head spin. That look was of actor and singer, Ezra Miller, who went for a theatrical look and masquerade touch. He wore a Burberry number, which was subtly dramatic and that eye makeup was absolutely trippy.

    So Ezra looked outlandish in his pinstriped suit that was black in colour. It was an English-fit woolen suit that came with a dramatic meticulously pleated cape. The cape was an interesting addition and he teamed his elegant suit with a crisply-collared white shirt. Ezra's ensemble was intensified with the help of a crystal-studded cage corset. The suit was also detailed with personalised cufflinks.

    Ezra Miller Met Gala 2019
    Getty

    He paired his ensemble with crystal-embroidered brogues thereby accentuating his look. Now coming to his makeup, which absolutely enchanted us, consisted of a deep red lip shade and multiple eyes painted on his face, which created an optical illusion effect. Yes, it was awful and unsettling but you see the theme was about that. The wavy hairdo added a feminine touch and we thought Ezra looked a Camp apart. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
