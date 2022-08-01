Just In
- 33 min ago This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Siblings With The Goodness Of Peanut Laddus: A Must-Try Recipe
- 2 hrs ago Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: What Is Spurious Liquor? What Makes This Type Of Liquor Deadly?
- 3 hrs ago Indian Army Dog ‘Axel’ Attains Martyrdom During Anti-Terrorism Operation In Kashmir
- 4 hrs ago 4 Quick And Easy Mobility Exercises For Everyone Over 40
Don't Miss
- News UK PM Race: Liz Truss extends lead with 90% chance over Rishi Sunak
- Travel Dolomites: Rugged Pinnacles Of Italy
- Technology iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?
- Sports Chess Olympiad 2022: Grand master Raunak Sadhwani reveals why he preferred chess over cricket
- Movies Vijay Deverakonda Reacts As Liger Event Was Stopped Abruptly After 'Stampede-Like' Situation In A Mumbai Mall
- Finance Tata Motors July Sales Rises Over 51 Pc, To 81,790 Units
- Education TS PGECET 2022 Starts From August 2; Know Subject Wise Schedule And Pattern Of Examination
- Automobiles Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle To Be Launched In 2023 - Royal Enfield, Yezdi Rival
Decoded: Alia Bhatt's Promotional Looks For Darlings Gives Major Fashion Inspiration!
Alia Bhatt's fashion mantra is quite simple: slay with the basics. Recently, the Bollywood actress posted a thread of pictures - all in black and white ensembles, on her social media handle. The star, who will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Darlings, never seems to miss the mark with her statement outfits and makeup.
We round up the diva's latest looks from Instagram from her promotionals for Darlings and decode the style, hair and makeup for you. Be inspired by Alia Bhatt for your weekly fashion routine!
Elegance of Ethnic
Ruling the hearts with her elegance accentuated by the ethnics, Alia looked ravishing in a black Anarkali. The outfit seemed incredibly suave on the actress with golden embellishments and an angarkha pattern. And her flowy bell sleeves are all we want for the season.
Keeping the look minimalistic, the actress resorted to wearing nude makeup with the highlight on the small black bindi and peachy lip shade. To accessorise, Alia wore oxidised jhumkas.
All That Matters Is An Oversized Coat
Captioning, "w\hile the husbands away - I stole his blazer to complete my look today - thank you my darlings," Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in an oversized blazer worn on top of a black and white sequined dress. Proving that the primary colour combinations can never go wrong, Alia raised the fashion bar by opting for defined eyes.
With smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and mascara for the lashes, the actress left no stone unturned to look sizzling hot in the short dress. Highlighting the contours on her face with bronzer and blush, the star chose to keep the lips neutral. Her messy wavy tresses played up the party attire!
Easy Going
Seamless and comfortable is all we could think of when we came across Alia's look in the white shirt and ripped denim! Keeping it casual, the actress looked voguish in powder blue jeans and a shirt accessorized with golden large hoops.
The queen of minimalism kept her makeup nude with brownish highlights on the eyelids and peach lip colour. Her classic messy bun complemented her look in just the right way. Captioning her post, "just another day ... lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you're having a nice day .. bye," the actress's outfit is a perfect fit for a lazy weekday!
- bollywood wardrobeITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar And Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Is Splendid In Floral Saree For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s White Muslin Jamdani Saree Is A Work Of Art!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created
- art cultureAlia Bhatt Interview: Playing Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Like Food For The Actor In Me, Extremely Nourishing
- bollywood wardrobeGangubai Kathiawadi Berlin Premiere: Alia Bhatt Grabs All The Attention In White Embellished Saree
- bollywood wardrobeBerlinale 2022: Alia Bhatt Ups Her Fashion Game With Two Stylish White Western Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Blooms In Her Floral Saree Look During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Beautifully Flaunts Her White Saree At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Is Divine In Ivory Saree And Vintage Red Rose Look At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Saree Game Is Spot-On During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Looks Stunning On Her Film Gangubai Kathiawadi's Latest Poster!