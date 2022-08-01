Decoded: Alia Bhatt's Promotional Looks For Darlings Gives Major Fashion Inspiration! Fashion Trends Saumya Singh

Alia Bhatt's fashion mantra is quite simple: slay with the basics. Recently, the Bollywood actress posted a thread of pictures - all in black and white ensembles, on her social media handle. The star, who will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Darlings, never seems to miss the mark with her statement outfits and makeup.

We round up the diva's latest looks from Instagram from her promotionals for Darlings and decode the style, hair and makeup for you. Be inspired by Alia Bhatt for your weekly fashion routine!

Elegance of Ethnic

Ruling the hearts with her elegance accentuated by the ethnics, Alia looked ravishing in a black Anarkali. The outfit seemed incredibly suave on the actress with golden embellishments and an angarkha pattern. And her flowy bell sleeves are all we want for the season.

Keeping the look minimalistic, the actress resorted to wearing nude makeup with the highlight on the small black bindi and peachy lip shade. To accessorise, Alia wore oxidised jhumkas.

All That Matters Is An Oversized Coat

Captioning, "w\hile the husbands away - I stole his blazer to complete my look today - thank you my darlings," Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in an oversized blazer worn on top of a black and white sequined dress. Proving that the primary colour combinations can never go wrong, Alia raised the fashion bar by opting for defined eyes.

With smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and mascara for the lashes, the actress left no stone unturned to look sizzling hot in the short dress. Highlighting the contours on her face with bronzer and blush, the star chose to keep the lips neutral. Her messy wavy tresses played up the party attire!

Easy Going

Seamless and comfortable is all we could think of when we came across Alia's look in the white shirt and ripped denim! Keeping it casual, the actress looked voguish in powder blue jeans and a shirt accessorized with golden large hoops.

The queen of minimalism kept her makeup nude with brownish highlights on the eyelids and peach lip colour. Her classic messy bun complemented her look in just the right way. Captioning her post, "just another day ... lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you're having a nice day .. bye," the actress's outfit is a perfect fit for a lazy weekday!