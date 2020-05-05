ENGLISH

    Dame Judi Dench's Vogue Magazine Cover: Subtle Floral Splash, And We Love It!

    By
    |

    At 85, Dame Judi Dench has made history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue magazine. The veteran actress looked striking on the cover of British Vogue and we couldn't take eyes off her. Her photoshoot happened before the lockdown and she discussed everything from how retirement is completely out of the question and how she has become a social media phenomenon without being on social media. Well, we would be discussing her fashion photoshoot.

    Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.

    So, for the cover shoot, Dame Judi Dench wore a pink-hued floral trench coat by Dolce & Gabbana. Her ensemble was accentuated by pink and purple floral accents. It was a collared number and she accessorised her look with stunning rings. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow.

    After six decades on screen and stage, it’s safe to say Judi Dench commands public affection on an industrial scale. In the June 2020 issue, Dench invited #BritishVogue inside her Surrey home to discuss love and marriage (she’s had four proposals), her expansive repertoire of awards (including 11 BAFTAs and one Oscar), and a brief fling with rap music, delivering a message of hope at a time when we need it most. Read the full interview with @GilesHattersley at the link in bio, and see the full story in the new issue on newsstands and available for digital download Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a coat by #GiorgioArmaniPrivé and dress by @_LA_Collection_. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.

    For the second photoshoot, Judi Dench exuded regal vibes in her ensemble that consisted of a round-collared white dress by LA Collection and teamed her ensemble with a soft golden floral coat, which came from Giorgio Armani Privé. Her coat had all our attention and velvet blue fabric on the chair added to an interesting detailing.

    So, how did you find Dame Judi Dench's photoshoot? Let us know that.

