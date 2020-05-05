Dame Judi Dench's Vogue Magazine Cover: Subtle Floral Splash, And We Love It! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

At 85, Dame Judi Dench has made history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue magazine. The veteran actress looked striking on the cover of British Vogue and we couldn't take eyes off her. Her photoshoot happened before the lockdown and she discussed everything from how retirement is completely out of the question and how she has become a social media phenomenon without being on social media. Well, we would be discussing her fashion photoshoot.

So, for the cover shoot, Dame Judi Dench wore a pink-hued floral trench coat by Dolce & Gabbana. Her ensemble was accentuated by pink and purple floral accents. It was a collared number and she accessorised her look with stunning rings. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow.

For the second photoshoot, Judi Dench exuded regal vibes in her ensemble that consisted of a round-collared white dress by LA Collection and teamed her ensemble with a soft golden floral coat, which came from Giorgio Armani Privé. Her coat had all our attention and velvet blue fabric on the chair added to an interesting detailing.

