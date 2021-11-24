Clarissa Molina Or Rosy McMichael At The Emmy Awards 2021: Whose Gown Look Did You Like More? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

At the 49th International Emmy Awards 2021, we saw a great scoop of fashion happening and among those, who walked the red carpet, Clarissa Molina and Rosy McMichael stunned us the most. We were left speechless by their fashion game and so, we have decoded their outfits for you. While one opted for a black dress, the other diva went for a white gown. Let's decode their outfits for some major fashion goals.

Clarissa Molina's Black Gown

Clarissa Molina sported a black gown that featured a halter plunging neckline. It was a stunning number with sharp slits on both the sides. Her ensemble was body-hugging and Clarissa looked amazing in it. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a complementing bracelet, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Rosy McMichael's White Sequinned Gown

Rosy McMichael looked amazing in her white sequinned gown that was high-neck and featured sleeves with slits. Her attire was adorned with glittering tones and it was a figure-hugging number. She upped her look with a set of dainty rings and a bracelet. She also wore delicate earrings and basically kept her jewellery look minimal. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones with meticulous contouring, and pink eye shadow with smokey kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, let us know whose ensemble and look did you like more?

