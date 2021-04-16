Flashback Friday: Of Vespa Scooters And Vintage Fashion Of Catherine Zeta-Jones And Audrey Hepburn Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Recently, The No Reservations actress Catherine Zeta-Jones took to her Instagram feed and reminded us of vintage fashion and good old Vespa scooters. She captioned her picture, "TBT! Me on a Vespa, with a cute 1950's outfit. Oh, and a handsome co-star. Perfick!" The picture that the actress shared was from the English comedy drama television series, The Darling Buds of May. The Vespa image instantly reminded us of Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck's scooter (Vespa) scene from the romantic classic, Roman Holiday. Catherine Zeta-Jones not only made us nostalgic with her picture but also beckoned us to think how incredibly romantic Vespa rides were, when shown in the movies. Apart from Vespa scooters, her image also inspired us to ace the 50s look. And so, for those of you, who want to slay it in 50s outfits, we have decoded Catherine Zeta-Jones and Audrey Hepburn's looks for you.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' 50s Look From The Show

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated 30 years of her show, The Darling Buds of May with a still image from the show - a family drama series, set in the rural Kent in 1950s. Posed on the powder-blue Vespa with the actor in his brown tuxedo, the Mask of Zorro actress flaunted the 50s vintage style in the picture. She wore a yellow and blue checkered dress with ruffled lining. Her dress was cinched at the waist with a belt and she also wore a white cardigan. The pairing of the round-necked A-line dress and cardigan was absolutely stunning. However, what gave her look the 50s touch apart from sitting side-saddled on the Vespa scooter just like Audrey Hepburn did in Roman Holiday were the small elements. The pearl studs, hairband and scrunchie scarf are what made her look straight from the 50s era. The makeup was minimal and the middle-parted tresses accentuated her look. She paired her ensemble with white strappy sandals and carried a purse with her.

Audrey Hepburn's Roman Holiday Look

Audrey Hepburn popularised the side-saddle pose on the Vespa scooter, whilst riding with co-actor Gregory Peck on the scooter through the streets of Rome. It was also the world's oldest Vespa, which was handcrafted. While Gregory Peck (who plays the role of a reporter in the movie) is dressed in a classic tuxedo with a tie, Audrey (princess in the movie) flaunted a skirt set. Her skirt set was absolutely 50s and this is the outfit you need if you want to ace the vintage look. Audrey wore a short half-sleeved shirt-blouse with overlapping structured collar and teamed it with a midi structured skirt with pleats and a buckle belt. She also wore a scarf around her neck, popularising the fashion trend back then and of course her famous short hair rounded out her look. The black and white movie's iconic shot was reimagined and colours were given to their outfits. So, in the reimagined version, Gregory Peck suit attire was given blue colour, his tie was red, the shirt was white, and the shoes black. Audrey Hepburn's outfit was colour-blocked with white top and red skirt. The sandals were black-hued with criss-cross straps.

So, are you inspired to ace the 50s look just like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Audrey Hepburn? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram and Pinterest