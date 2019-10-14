This Wedding Season, Make Your Cocktail Evening Special With These Brand New Outfit Ideas Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

So, wedding season is about to begin, which means you might need brand new outfit ideas for each function. Speaking about functions, these days, one of the main wedding events that everyone looks forward to is the cocktail night because cocktail nights means when we can sport some glamorous numbers. Cocktail evenings also give us a break from heavy ensembles and helps us flaunt our inner diva. However, if you are looking for some cocktail outfit ideas that are unique interesting, we have got you covered. We have some brand new and exciting cocktail wear suggestions for you so that you can look distinctive and make heads turn.

Let's Start With Pants

If you are one of those, who wants to look comfy and glam at the same time, wear pants. Yes, pants are not only a brilliant idea if you want to walk about freely but also something hardly anyone wears. Now, you don't have to opt for those regular pants, you can surely go for some elaborate option like in the pic. Designed by Samant Chauhan, the model's outfit consists of a stylish one-shoulder lapel blouse and straight-fit pants. The intricate floral accents make the outfit a great party wear. We hope you are convinced.

A Structured Blingy Gown

Cocktail nights are about blings so a shimmery gown is always a great idea if you don't want to experiment much. However, this cocktail evening, we suggest you take a break from flowy, the typical princess silhouette and instead impress everyone around with a structured gown. In the image, this maroon shimmery gown is by Dolly J and this is just the kind of an attire, which will make you stand apart in the blings game.

Take A Fusion Patterned Turn

Now, if you are not much for shimmers and glimmers, you can take an understated turn too and wow everyone with an outfit that is beautifully patterned. In such a case, when your outfit is patterned and muted-toned, you can choose a fusion outfit that is a bit on the unconventional side like the one in the picture. What we love about this ensemble is that with a simple shawl-like drape, it can make you look distinctive at an instant. This outfit is by Rahul & Anushka.

Perhaps A Belted Sari Attire

Now some of us want to keep our traditional game on and wear something ethnic but with a modern touch. If such is the case you can opt for a belted sari attire with ruffled edges and eye-catching patterns just like Sobhita Dhulipala's number. This ensemble by Bhumika Sharma will not give you a traditional edge but also make you look fun and carefree.

Make A Statement With Separates

Separates can also be donned on cocktail nights provided that you can pull it off. So, all you need is a cropped blouse and a flared skirt or bottoms and you can look amazing. In the picture, we love these separates by Payal Jain because they are not only simple and relaxed but also pretty detailed. The ruffled blouse with sheer sleeves and the skirt with pockets is very ideal for your cocktail party wardrobe.

Opt For A Metallic Gown

Sculptural and structured metallic gowns are actually in-vogue. These gowns make for a strong and impactful party wears. For instance, this recent golden gown by Rimzim Dadu is a must-buy for the cocktail evening. It can woo anyone and can make you look so-not mainstream. So, in case your eyes are on sculptural gowns, go for radiant and bold hues such as golden, red, black, midnight blue, and more.

The Classic Sari With A Modern Touch

Not everyone is interested in western silhouettes, some might even want to drape a sari. If you are in a mood of slaying it in saris, you can reserve your kanjeevarams for the main wedding function and instead go for some light pastel-hued number. This sari by Parul and Ashie is light and minimal and will surely make your cocktail night more interesting. Like in the picture, you can select a very light green or pink sari and colour-block it with a blouse. You can also play with blouse and select some modern ones.

Don't Say No To Pantsuits

Today pantsuits are beyond your office wears. The designers across the globe have flirted with pantsuits and made them look glam. So, if you are looking forward to donning a pantsuit on cocktail night, don't be hesitant. Wear a pantsuit that is shiny and accentuated by metallic touch. This pantsuit in the image is by Shruti Sancheti but if you are not much for embellishments and shimmers, you can even invest in a patterned pantsuit.

You Can Actually Try A Ballroom Gown

On cocktail evenings, a lot of ladies are seen in ballroom gowns but hardly anyone is able to pull this attire off. The reason being ballroom gown is a strictly western number and so you should stick to the basics. In other words, don't go for fusion when it comes to ballroom gowns. So, prefer tulle over satiny, prefer pastels over shades like maroon, and keep it plain instead of blingy and overstated. For instance, this Amit GT gown is absolutely dreamy, classy, ballroom-perfect, and cocktail-ideal.

Make It Interesting With Sheer Layering

Now you can actually elevate any simple attire with a few simple additions. For instance, in this Megha Jain Madan attire, the effect of this minty green attire is simply notched up by sheer layer and a short jacket. Basically, this attire is simply a combination of a cropped blouse and dhoti pants but the translucent layer and that floral jacket are what made this ensemble so party-perfect. A great idea for cocktail evening!

A Dramatic Number Is Always Welcome

Cocktail evenings give you space to explore and step out from comfort zone. If you are in a mood for that and want to make a dramatic entry, invest in this Shivan & Narresh number, which consists of a metallic bustier and skirt accentuated by overlapping details with nature-inspired patterns and studded accents. The silhouette of this skirt is so eye-catching and perfect. So, don't be shy this cocktail night and go beyond the basics.

So, how did you find our cocktail night outfits curation? Which outfit from the list will you pick? Let us know that in the comment section.