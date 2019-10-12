LMIFWSS20: Here Are Our Favourite Outfits From Day Three Of The India Fashion Week Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The third day of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 witnessed collections inspired from social causes, cocktail gowns, glimmering traditional wears, and fusion ensembles. It was an interesting day as we saw diverse collections. However, there were some outfits we liked a lot. So, we have curated the best picks from the day three of the India Fashion Week.

Nithya Reddy

Designer Nithya Reddy's collection was one of the most gorgeous. Titled, Fiora Tales, her collection was inspired by the vintage French houses with beautiful floral art walls. Her collection consisted of range of dresses dipped in the shades of ivory, mustard, and pink. The outfit that we loved the most was this delicate ivory dress, which was accentuated by pastel-hued floral accents. The dress featured asymmetrical hem and wispy details. We thought the dress was worth investing in if you want to look a class apart.

Nidhika Shekhar

Nidhika Shekhar's collection, The Red Phase was very empowering and represented the power of women, the power of a healthy period, the power of red. Her ensembles were splashed in the shades of ivory and red. The attire that we liked the most was the most humble outfit from the collection. Yes, it was a boat-neckline dress that was structured and featured a bold red circle and flowy drape. This attire was donned by one of the models and we thought it was perfect as street wear.

Rahul & Anushka

The designer duo, Rahul & Anushka presented their collection, Jan'ni Amba Jagdamba and politician, Shazia Ilmi was the showstopper. The attire that we loved the most was a bright red dress, which we felt was rich and festive. It was a sleeveless silk dress, perfect for formal parties and art exhibitions. The dress was enhanced by intricate work in silver tones. The danglers and neckpiece elevated the look of the model.

Mahima Mahajan

Mahima Mahajan showed her collection, Miroir to the discerning fashion audience and her outfits brought alive the magic of spring. Athiya Shetty was the showstopper and we loved her attire the most. The Hero actress wore a festive lehenga that consisted of an embellished midnight blue blouse and ivory skirt that was notched up by multi-hued sparkly leaf patterns. The sheer dupatta added stylish quotient to her look.

Bhumika Sharma

Bhumika Sharma's collection titled, Nejma was inspired by the delicate and tactile surfaces of Casablanca. We thought the collection was very inspiring and we particularly loved this attire from the collection, which consisted of a blouse and skirt. The sleeveless blouse was ivory-hued and notched up by ruffled bow on the neckline, which we felt added to the dreamy effect. The high-waist skirt transported us to the 1940-50s. The skirt featured pockets and was accentuated by intricate blue patterns.

Divya Reddy

Divya Reddy's collection was about climate change and she brought alive the essence of the collection with the interplay of flora and fauna. The outfit that caught our attention the most was a pantsuit donned by one of the models. So, the model paired her bright yellow top with belted trousers and matching collared and flowy jacket. The trousers and jacket were adorned with yellow floral accents.

Nikita Mhaisalkar

Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection, Savannah Summer was fascinating indeed and was about fresh perspective given to the old-school raffia embroidery technique. The attire that we liked the most was sari-inspired and featured a statement corset armour, which was a unique element. The attire was flowy and seemed to be dipped in a shade of yellowish-brown. The ensemble was meticulously patterned and the scarf on the neckline was an interesting detail too.

Amit GT

Geospa presented designer Amit GT, who showed his collection that consisted of ballroom gowns. We were absolutely speechless from two ensembles from his collection. We totally loved this understated yet dramatic ivory gown that was angular, asymmetrical, and marked by crisp cuts. The attire had sheer accents and the bow notched up her attire. The seecond ensemble was a purple-hued gown that was sleeveless and tiered. This gown was accentuated by meticulous floral accents, perfect for red carpet events.

Dolly J

Dolly J's collection was about dramatic contemporary gowns splashed in myriad hues. The one attire that we liked a lot from her collection was this pink-hued dress that was marked by plunging neckline and statement silver belt, which added structure to the flowy dress. The dress was also upped by ruffled accents and asymmetrical hem. The dress seemed perfect for cocktail parties.

Payal Jain

Payal Jain's collection was about sublime white and we noticed chikankari accents too. We loved her ensembles and the one that we liked the most was a long dress, which was structured yet flowy and seemed easy breezy. It was an intricately done number notched up by sheer touch and intricate embroidery. The second attire that we found impressive was a sari, which was ivory-hued but with subtle red-toned accents. The sari was adorned with light floral patterns.

Suneet Varma

Designer Suneet Varma wrapped up the third day of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 and his collection was about traditional silhouettes accentuated by embellishments, sleek handbands, statement floral headgears, and metallic blouses. So, we really liked this wedding-perfect attire that consisted of a glittering blouse and complementing champagne-hued skirt. The light net dupatta also went well with the attire.

So, which outfit did you like the most from our best picks from the day three of the India Fashion Week SS20? Let us know that in the comment section.