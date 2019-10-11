LMIFWSS20: Athiya Shetty's Vibrant Attire Is What You Need For The Upcoming Festive Season

ENGLISH

    Athiya Shetty graced the ramp for designer Mahima Mahajan on the day three of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. The designer presented her collection, Miroir and her outfits were about psychedelic hues, tropical prints, and kaleidoscopic embroidery. Athiya Shetty's ensemble was rather interesting. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Athiya wore traditional separates, which seemed perfect for festive and wedding occasions. The actress paired embellished with patterns. So, her blouse was sleeveless and splashed in midnight blue hue. It was a glittery blouse with intricate embellishments and the skirt, on the other hand, was pleated and flared. So, Athiya Shetty's skirt was adorned with pink, green, blue, and orange nature-inspired accents. We totally loved her skirt with pockets.

    A white sheer and crisp stole was tied on her arms and it went well with her attire. Well, this attire of hers was absolutely fuss-free and perfect for young ladies, who don't want to be bothered by dupatta. She acessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece that was studded with precious stones. The makeup was dewy with matte red lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted layered tresses completed her avatar.

    Athiya Shetty looked impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 18:23 [IST]
