India Couture Week 2020: Our Favourite 5 Bridal Wear Picks From Suneet Varma’s Stellar Collection Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

The FDCI's (Fashion Design Council Of India) first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020 kickstarted yesterday on 18 September. The live online show was opened by Gaurav Gupta and Suneet Varma, who mesmerised us by presenting their gorgeous collections. Suneet Varma's stellar couture collection consisted of some very beautiful and regal ensembles that were a mix of traditional motifs with abstract artworks enhanced by the age old crafts of India. Some beautiful ensembles from his collection were perfect for modern bride.

Talking about his collection, the designer quoted, 'I believe Fashion is the politest way of speaking about sex- But i like the subtle unspoken word, left to the imagination of the wearer. The glamour and sensuality in this collection comes through the use of sheer and lucid fabrics, the delicate placement of embellishments, the drapes and the unexpected details- and what they reveal or conceal.'

Here are our favourite five bridal-wear picks from the designer Suneet Varma's collection. Let us take a close look at them and decode for some fashion inspiration.

The Two Layered Golden Ensemble The one ensemble that left us absolutely speechless from Suneet Varma's stellar couture collection was the two layered golden number. It was a half-sleeved plunging-neckline long flared one-piece, which was accentuated by intricate zig-zag patterns and embroidered sheer fabric at border. The neckline featured mirror work while sleeves hem had tassel-detailing. The ensemble also featured another layer of the same fabric and design that was floor-touching. The matching band-type belt added structure to the attire. The golden ensemble also came with a sheer net dupatta, which the model wore over her head. The Heavily Embellished Golden Lehenga This heavily embellished golden lehenga from Suneet Varma's collection will definitely give you diva vibes on your wedding day. The flared structured golden lehenga featured a subtle light peach-pink background, which had embellished golden striped patterns and heavy embroidery work the hem. The stunning lehenga comes with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline choli that was equally embellished. The sheer white dupatta, with dotted prints and heavy border enhanced the look of the whole ensemble. The Embellished Peach Ensemble Another ensemble that we absolutely loved from Suneet Varma's stellar collection was his peach layered golden ensemble. It was a full-sleeved plunging-neckline peach-hued draped ensemble, which was accentuated by heavily embroidered golden patterns and broad embellished border. The structure number had delicate embellished sleeves, mirror work on the bodice, and a slight slit at the front. The ensemble had a plain peach-hued layer that added lovely effect to the attire. The matching band-type belt cinched the model's waist and added structure to her attire. The Ruffled Peach Crop Top And Embellished Skirt This ensemble from Suneet Varma's collection is ideal for all those modern brides, who want to experiment with their look and opt for something different from classics. The ensemble consisted of a flared structured heavy skirt, which was accentuated by different embellished patterns like block patterns, intricate silver accents, and mirror work at the border. The skirt comes with an off-shoulder crop top that featured peach ruffles-detailing at the neckline and border marked by little golden work also. The Dramatic Blue Crop Top And Embroidered Skirt The last one from our favourite list includes this beautiful and unique hued light-blue ensemble. The ensemble consisted of a flared long skirt, which was accentuated by silver, golden, and brown-hued shimmering floral and leaf embroidered patterns. The skirt had the same embroidered border marked by two brown stripes to give the finishing look. It also featured a short trail that will definitely help make style statement at your wedding. The beautiful skirt was teamed with a plunging-neckline matching crop top. The dramatic ruffles, covering shoulders and half arms, added to the fashion quotient.

We absolutely loved this stunning collection of Suneet Varma and we are definitely going to add at least one of his ensembles to our fashion wardrobe. Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.