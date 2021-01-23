Just In
- 4 min ago Lady Gaga’s Crown Braid Hairstyle At The Inauguration Is Chic But It Has A Hidden Detail That Is Unmissable!
-
- 2 hrs ago Lady Gaga Flaunts A Blazer Outfit, A Red Dramatic Skirt, And A Golden Dove Brooch
- 4 hrs ago Jennifer Lopez Looks A Class Apart In Her Head To Toe White Ensemble At President’s Inauguration Ceremony
- 4 hrs ago Parakram Diwas 2021: Inspiring Quotes And Slogans Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Don't Miss
- Sports Kevin De Bruyne injured: How will Man City cope without their talisman
- Movies Pavitra Rishta's Karan Veer Mehra-Nidhi's Wedding Functions Begin: Couple Looks Adorable At Mehendi Ceremony
- Automobiles Skoda Karoq Restock Expected Soon In India: Could Be Locally Assembled
- News Watch: Melania refuses to pose with Trump after they leave White House
- Technology LG K42 Budget Smartphone Goes Official In India; Sale Begins On January 26 At Flipkart
- Finance Union Budget 2021: Expectations Of Common Man
- Education JK Bank PO Result 2021: Check Mains Result At jkbank.com
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
After Viral Memes, Here’s The Story Behind Bernie Sanders’ Famous Mittens
At the inauguration ceremony of the 46th President of the United States, the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders was photographed sitting on a chair wearing mittens and jackets. His outfit was a departure from the usual tuxedos and with mittens keeping him warm, Bernie Sanders became the meme of the day. A number of celebrities photoshopped his particular picture into their pictures and made Bernie Sanders' fashion famous.
He definitely inspired some 'LOL' moments. However, Bernie Sanders took it sportingly and in an interview at Late Night with Seth Meyers, the senator from Vermont said this about his viral picture, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on." But on the positive side, because his mittens became famous, he also revealed about the person, who made it.
"But what's really nice is that woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction in Vermont. She is a schoolteacher, she is a nice person. She is somewhat overwhelmed with the attention," he further added. His mittens were made by Jen Ellis, who gave the mittens to Sanders two years ago and was surprised when he wore it for the campaign trail. The brown and white-hued mittens were crafted from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic buttons. Well, we are glad the mittens got famous.
Courtesy: Getty Images