After Viral Memes, Here's The Story Behind Bernie Sanders' Famous Mittens

At the inauguration ceremony of the 46th President of the United States, the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders was photographed sitting on a chair wearing mittens and jackets. His outfit was a departure from the usual tuxedos and with mittens keeping him warm, Bernie Sanders became the meme of the day. A number of celebrities photoshopped his particular picture into their pictures and made Bernie Sanders' fashion famous.

He definitely inspired some 'LOL' moments. However, Bernie Sanders took it sportingly and in an interview at Late Night with Seth Meyers, the senator from Vermont said this about his viral picture, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on." But on the positive side, because his mittens became famous, he also revealed about the person, who made it.

"But what's really nice is that woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction in Vermont. She is a schoolteacher, she is a nice person. She is somewhat overwhelmed with the attention," he further added. His mittens were made by Jen Ellis, who gave the mittens to Sanders two years ago and was surprised when he wore it for the campaign trail. The brown and white-hued mittens were crafted from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic buttons. Well, we are glad the mittens got famous.

