ICW 2020: Anju Modi Weaves An Intimate Wedding Tale And Highlights Intricate Craftsmanship Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Anju Modi's take on digital couture presentation was unlike any other couture movie shown at the FDCI India Couture Week 2020, which took a digital format following the pandemic. In most of the couture movies presented by the designers, we noticed the concepts were given more importance than the couture. However, Anju Modi showed us a short fashion movie, where both concept and couture were equally showcased. The designer offered us a poetic movie, where both the textile heritage and the wedding culture of the country could be appreciated.

The digital movie was concise and articulate in narration; each element was meticulous. Shot in the quaint One Style Mile with rustic charm and sacred trees in the backdrop, the couture movie was a treat to the eyes. The veteran designer's movie created space for perceiving weddings in a meditative light. The couturier showed us the journey of a young girl becoming a bride. The movie was divided into three segments, where the innocence, mischief, and passionate sides of a young woman were beautifully portrayed. Dressed in wispy creamy separates, the first frame opens with a model readying herself for the divine ritual. She is accompanied by other young ladies, who are also seen wearing complementing creamy outfits. Anointed by water and milk, turmeric and sandalwood are gently applied on the young woman's palms by her friends. The innocence and dreamy vibes are captured in the first frame with the young woman sprinkling pink petals in the pond. Apart from that, we also loved a shot where model Lakshmi Rana's expression is the highlight.

The second frame is lit up with shades of laughter and light-hearted conversations. The minute details of the diverse outfits and the fabrics are shown so generously in this frame. Shot in the broad daylight, this frame showed us outfits accentuated mainly by haldi tones and creamy hues. We also saw velvet maroons and burst of purples, the colours which made this frame so vibrant. This frame beautifully portrayed the paradoxes of a young woman - chaos and calm, a quick wink and dimpled smile, and the sweetness and spice. The morning turned into night and so did the outfits in the third frame. The models posed in traditional red ensembles and blazes of fiery purples were also evident. The veteran designer Anju Modi, dressed in one of the exquisite pieces from her collection, also graced the screen with models posed around her.

Decoding The Collection

The couture movie of Anju Modi's not only showed the wedding journey of a young woman in a fresh intimate setting but also showcased gorgeous outfits. From creams, turmerics, to maroons, and reds, her collection, Sindoori shown in the movie, captured the essence of different occasions. It was an all-wedding event collection. Right from haldi to wedding, the Sindoori collection featured diverse ensembles. In an interview with Vogue India magazine, the designer had revealed that she faced major fabric scarcity but her experience in making in-house textiles helped her. The designer also said that she had to search from her archives and incorporate the past drapes, embroiderers, and hues with a fresh perspective [1].

Considering the above statement, it was a rich collection that had a signature mix of textile innovation and embroideries. Mashru (a handwoven fabric that features a mix of delicate cotton and opulent silk), brocade (a coloured shuttle-tool silk fabric that often has gold and silver threads but not necessarily), jamdani (a muslin textile), and pashmina (raw unspun wool of Chagthangi goats famous in Kashmir) were the fabrics that were used. And the techniques such as zardozi (silver or gold metal embroidery on a variety of fabrics), dabka (intricate hand embroidery from Rajasthan), mukaish (metal embroidery that often appears like small dotted embellishments), and a whiff of foil prints were used in the collection. We also saw velvet accents in the latest collection of the designer. Sindoori collection moved from tones to shimmers, encapsulating the spirit of the Indian weddings but with an understated touch.

Our Three Favourite Picks

The collection was gorgeous and we have our three favourite picks from Sindoori, the vintage and timeless collection of Anju Modi, which was a beautiful symphony of past and modern.

The Cream Separates

At the beginning of her short couture film, Anju Modi presented pristine cream outfits from her collection. We loved this crushed mulmul in marble tones the most. The subtle embroidery in golden thread and gota-patti border enhanced the ensemble, which consisted of a sleeveless blouse and skirt. The jewellery was kept subtle and the makeup light. This outfit from her collection seemed ideal for haldi or sangeet ceremony. You can also pair this outfit with a powdered pink or lemon yellow dupatta.

The Maroon Saree

This maroon saree also caught our attention. It was an impeccably-draped saree that featured elaborate border accentuated by floral details in silver threads, and we also liked the delicately-embroidered sleeveless blouse combination. Apart from the saree, this look also gave us a jewellery goal with emerald jewellery set from Krishna Jewellers, which was the jewellery partner for this couture movie of Anju Modi's. The layered neckpiece, complementing earrings, and an elaborate bracelet with a dainty haathphool totally inspired us. This made for a perfect outfit for those attending a wedding function or reception.

The Cream And Mustard Anarkali

The cream and mustard- hued outfits were our favourite from the collection. We loved this anarkali set, which featured a crushed mulmul skirt and the bodice of the attire was highlighted by pink-toned floral accents. The mustard-hued border added to the interesting colour-block and the velvet maroon dupatta with mustard and blue-toned accents enhanced the regal effect. Well, definitely invest in this ensemble for the sangeet ceremony.

So, what do you think about Anju Modi's latest collection? Let us know that.