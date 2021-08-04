Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Make It An Accessories Day With Discounted Bags And Sunglasses Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Bags and sunglasses are two accessories that we often end up investing in the most. Both these accessories have become a part and parcel of our daily hustle and which is where we have curated some fabulous bags and sunglasses from Amazon for you. Adding to that, why you must buy these accessories is because right now on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021 from 5th to 9th August, they come with attractive discounts. Up to 80% is off on these accessories! Adding to that, you can shop for 500 or more on your first fashion order and get extra 20% off. Wow! Now you must definitely buy!

1. Lavie Pamukkale Women's Satchel Handbag

Whether we are travelling or headed to office or going out to a party, or even shopping, we all need a handbag that is ideal for all the occasions in our life. If you want such a handbag, look no further as this handbag by Lavie just fit all your needs. Made out of man-made leather, it is lightweight and available in trendy hues. The bag has ample space with pockets for different items. You can find the bag here.

2. Aliza Women's Tote Bag

The original price of this spacious bag is Rs. 1,960 and now it is available for just Rs. 480. So, you must buy this smart tote bag before it becomes expensive again. The bag has one compartment with three pockets and it definitely makes for a perfect bag for shopping. You can find the tote bag here.

3. Star Dust Women's Tote Bag

If you are looking for a tote bag that is eye-catching and looks distinctive, this tote bag by Star Dust is what you must purchase. With its beautiful patterns, this tote bag is unique and awesome. This bag is available at a huge discount! Made in leather, this tote bag has our attention. You can find the tote bag here.

4. Shamriz Women Sling Bag With Adjustable Strap

This bag is also ideal for all events and just the pink hue of this bag should be enough to make you buy this bag. It is a smart bag that will go well with any outfit of yours and it is made with the highest quality of PU fabric, which is durable and long-lasting. Apart from the fact that it is sturdy and looks dainty at the same time, this bag boasts ample space to accommodate all your belongings. You can buy the bag here.

5. For The Beautiful You Women's Clutch

Of shimmer and glimmer, this clutch is for those, who want to make a style statement. With twist lock and gold-toned chain, this multi-hued clutch is accentuated by beaded patterns, which will add a vibrance to your look. You have to wipe this clutch with a soft cloth and keep away from water. Also, you might think this clutch is expensive but with Amazon Prime Day sale on, you can buy the clutch here.

6. Ray-Ban Men Aviator Sunglasses

We all love aviator sunglasses, right! And these sunglasses are pure wow and can make you look a class apart. With gold as the frame colour and brown as the lens colour, these sunglasses are full rim and non-polarized. Made out of metal, these sunglasses are available here.

7. Elegante Wayfarer Men's Sunglasses Combo

When you can get a combo of sunglasses and that too at a big discount, you should buy it right away. These black and transparent sunglasses combo are originally priced for Rs. 1,499 but after discount, you save almost 75% of the cost! Available in black and transparent, these sunglasses are ideal for all and can make you look smart in no time. You can find the sunglasses here.

8. Gainx Retro Rectangular Aviator Sunglasses

These geometrical-shaped aviator sunglasses are for those, who aren't scared to experiment with new looks. Crafted from alloy metal and glass lenses, these sunglasses boast comfortable nose pad designs. These sunglasses 100% UV420 protection coating and is ideal if you want to enhance your personality. You can find the sunglasses here.

9. Laer Round Boys And Girls Sunglasses

You know if you want to make a long-lasting impression, you should invest in round-framed sunglasses. And priced at a major discount these free-size round-frame glasses are perfect if you are reluctant on investing in round-frames. With these sunglasses, you can see whether the particular frame suits you or not. It gives 100% UV protection and comes with a box. You can find the sunglasses here.

10. Fastrack Men Pilot Sunglasses

If you want basic sunglasses, this pair is what you need. With black frame and brown lens colour, these sunglasses are UV protected. Made from polycarbonate, these sunglasses are full-rimmed and have 12 months of warranty. You can buy the sunglasses here.

So, which accessory do you think you will buy from the list? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy shopping!