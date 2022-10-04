Met Gala 2023 Theme - Karl Lagerfeld; Fashion Charity Event Will Honour Legendary Designer

Met Gala 2023 Date and Theme Image: Instagram The Met gala event is usually held on the first Monday of May every year. As per Vogue reports, the Met Gala will be held on May 1, 2023. Also, the display and exhibition will be open to the public from May 5 to July 16. The Met Gala 2023 theme will be Karl Lagerfeld, a line of beauty. The 2023 Met Gala exhibition will showcase around 150 designs by Lagerfeld from his label and his associations with brands like Chanel and more! The fashion event will also get to witness some of his iconic designs and maybe his signature style too donned by celebs and designers!

Karl Lagerfeld, The Creative Power Image: Pinterest Karl Lagerfeld was a German designer, creative director, artist, and photographer. The late designer was known for his one-of-a-kind creations for his brand "KARL LAGERFELD" and his stupendous role as a creative director at Chanel. He was also closely associated with brands like Chloé, Fendi, Balmain, and Patou. He collaborated with these high-end fashion houses on various fashion and art-related projects. The designer had a close association with The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute but was not really enthusiastic about fashion being displayed in the museum. He famously said, ‘fashion is not art-fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.' Karl Lagerfeld was famous for his extraordinary designs, and art and was always enthusiastic about giving his creative input for all his designs and body of work. His creative imagination and innovation are reflected in all his designs! The designer was known for his signature look that included white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high detachable collars!