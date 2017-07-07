Ranveer Singh Met His Fans On His Birthday With His Regular Swag

Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday yesterday and gifted himself an Astro Martin car and the first thing he did was to go for a ride with Deepika Padukone.
Yesterday we saw him getting out of his car and interacting with his fans. Going by his styles, we never find a competition to them. The way he styles is really unique and here, along with his casuals, he managed to be unique too.
He wore a pair of black casuals along with a beanie cap and his unique pair of wide shades. His attire might have looked like a jogger suit but his shades were the biggest trend of the day.
Related Articles
