ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Ranveer Singh Met His Fans On His Birthday With His Regular Swag

By
ranveer singh on his birthday

Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday yesterday and gifted himself an Astro Martin car and the first thing he did was to go for a ride with Deepika Padukone.

Yesterday we saw him getting out of his car and interacting with his fans. Going by his styles, we never find a competition to them. The way he styles is really unique and here, along with his casuals, he managed to be unique too.

He wore a pair of black casuals along with a beanie cap and his unique pair of wide shades. His attire might have looked like a jogger suit but his shades were the biggest trend of the day.

ranveer singh on his birthday
ranveer singh on his birthday
ranveer singh on his birthday
ranveer singh on his birthday
ranveer singh on his birthday
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: ranveer singh fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue