Salman Khan’s Suit Looks From Bigg Boss Are Dapper And Debonair! We Pick The Best Ones
Bigg Boss, one of the biggest reality TV shows has the highest TRP ratings for every season. Wonder that's the secret of the same? Well if you think it's the controversies, fights, and eviction process that makes the Bigg Boss show successful then you are right to some extent. But the real USP of the show is none other than superstar Salman Khan! He owns the show with his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hands down. Plus, his impeccable dressing with dapper suits is super inspirational on the fashion ground!
Image: Pinterest
Salman has been hosting the Bigg Boss shows since season 10 and as per the reports, he is all set to rock Bigg Boss season 16 with his unmatchable presence, wit, and candour. The seasons and contestants may change but one thing that remains constant is Salman's impressive style, especially his choice of suits. From formal to casual suits, the Dabangg actor looks suave every time he makes a dashing appearance!
We have curated Salman Khan's suit looks from the Bigg Boss show that are dapper And debonair. Take a look!
Navy Blue Suit
Image: Pinterest
Salman's navy blue suit reads classic and suave. Perfect for any formal attire needs, Salman opted for a black formal shirt to complement the navy blue suit. With no tie look, the overall suit look had that tinge of casualness to it. His lucky charm bracelet was a by-default accessory that appeared eye-catchy like always!
All-Black Suit
Image: Pinterest
Who said shimmer and shine are reserved for women's ensembles only? Men too can flaunt a fair bit of shimmer with a chosen outfit. Salman's all-black casual suit is the perfect example of that. He wore a black jacket and a matching shirt that featured subtle shimmery detailing. To tone down the effect of shimmer, he opted for plain black pants.
Salman's subtle, shimmery suit is the perfect inspiration for those who want to experiment with shiny outfits but wish to take it slow on the shimmer factor!
Blue & Black Suit
Image: Pinterest
A blue and black colour together makes an offbeat combination but can make a fine choice when chosen in perfect shades or tones. Salman wore this sky blue suit jacket with a black shirt and black pants. His blue jacket featured a white border detailing at the lapel, which added a fine contrast to the outfit!
When it comes to suiting style, men often pick a dark blue or navy blue jacket suit. Go for unusual blue tones like an ice blue or sky blue colour, to make a style statement!
Monochrome Suit
Image: Pinterest
Salman looked handsome in a monochrome suit that featured a party-style white jacket with a black border detailing at the lapel. He wore a black buttoned shirt, pants, and a pocket square that added a perfect contrast to the white jacket. His monochrome suit made a dramatic yet fashionable choice for a suit!
Monochrome outfits help create a sharp contrast and add that style factor to the modern look!
Red & Black Suit
Image: Pinterest
Colour shyness? Well, definitely Salman doesn't have it. He looked suave in this fiery red jacket that featured an ombre dye effect. The Sultan actor opted for a plain black shirt and formal pants to match the red suit jacket!
Red is a tricky yet flamboyant colour to wear. When flaunting this bold hue, you simply need to pick one piece of clothing in red and keep the rest of the clothing choices subtle. Also, you must keep the accessories minimal or ditch them completely!
Glittery Jacket Suit
Image: Pinterest
Extra shimmer and shine look good on men! If you want to glam up your suit choices, then look no further than Salman's casual glittery jacket attire. He opted for an extra-shiny sequin jacket in blue and matter gold and teamed it up with a plain black shirt and pants!
For party wear or special occasion dressing, you can wear a shimmery jacket and keep the rest of the clothing plain and understated i.e. shirt and pants or vice versa!
