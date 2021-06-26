Just In
- 14 hrs ago World Scoliosis Day 2021: Best And Easy Exercises For People With Scoliosis
- 15 hrs ago Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Ravishing In These 3 Different Outfits From Her Song, Saiyaan Ji
- 16 hrs ago Goddess Kali’s Aarti Lyrics In Hindi And English
- 16 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit’s Tie Dye Lehenga With Jacket Blouse And Cape Dupatta Is Sure To Make You Stand Out At A Wedding
Don't Miss
- News Petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Patna, Thiruvananthapuram: Check latest fuel prices here
- Sports West Indies vs South Africa: Andre Russell returns to Windies T20I squad
- Finance Top 10 Of The 2021 Edelgive Hurun Philanthropists Of The Century
- Movies Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: These Childhood Photos Of The Actor Will Make You Go 'Aww'
- Technology Amazon Small Business Day Sale: Discounts On Gadgets And Other Accessories
- Education IIM Nagpur On A Major Growth Trajectory, Launches Four Programmes With Times The Second Wind
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit in Himachal Pradesh In July
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Here Are Our Favourite 3 Stylish Outfits From His Instagram Page
Raise a toast as Bollywood's much-loved actor Arjun Kapoor, turns a year older today. The actor, who has impressed everyone with his brilliant acting skills in the films, is also very much admired for his social media game. His witty hilarious comments often leave everyone in splits while his fabulous pictures, flaunting chic style, stunning even the fashion police. Arjun loves to experiment with his style and his funky yet stylish sartorial choices turn out to be a major inspiration for all the younger men in the town. Born on 26 June 1985, Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday today and so we have come up with his 3 stylish fashionable looks from his Instagram feed, that we absolutely loved.
Arjun Kapoor In A Shirt-Pant Set With Overcoat
Arjun Kapoor shared one of his looks from the song Dil Hai Deewana on Instagram and took away our hearts with his chic style. He donned a classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by intricate red and green prints. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor tucked his shirt with high-waist wide-leg black pants. He layered his shirt with a full-sleeved wide-lapel beige-hued long overcoat and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The transparent eyeglasses, blonde highlights on the hair, and full-beard spruced up his dapper avatar.
Arjun Kapoor In Turquoise Blue Coordinates
Arjun Kapoor shared one of his pictures from his Jaisalmer trip. In the picture, he was seen sporting turquoise blue coordinates and looking handsome in it. The set consisted of a full-sleeved hoodie with an attached cap and matching tight bottoms with transparent detailing on it. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor completed his look with a pair of stylish white sneakers, that had brown and blue accents. Backcombed hair, moustache, and beard rounded out his look.
Arjun Kapoor In A Blue T-Shirt, Shirt, And Jeans
Arjun Kapoor caught all our attention with his fashionable look in an all-blue outfit. He wore a body-hugging T-shirt, which was accentuated by colourful graphic prints and patterns. He then layered it with a quarter-sleeved open front dark blue shirt, that featured black striped patterns. The Ek Villain 2 actor teamed his T-shirt and shirt with light blue denim jeans and upped his look with the gold-toned ring. Short trimmed hair, full-grown moustache, and beard elevated his look.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Arjun Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor!
Pic Credits: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram