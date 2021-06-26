Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Here Are Our Favourite 3 Stylish Outfits From His Instagram Page Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Raise a toast as Bollywood's much-loved actor Arjun Kapoor, turns a year older today. The actor, who has impressed everyone with his brilliant acting skills in the films, is also very much admired for his social media game. His witty hilarious comments often leave everyone in splits while his fabulous pictures, flaunting chic style, stunning even the fashion police. Arjun loves to experiment with his style and his funky yet stylish sartorial choices turn out to be a major inspiration for all the younger men in the town. Born on 26 June 1985, Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday today and so we have come up with his 3 stylish fashionable looks from his Instagram feed, that we absolutely loved.

Arjun Kapoor In A Shirt-Pant Set With Overcoat

Arjun Kapoor shared one of his looks from the song Dil Hai Deewana on Instagram and took away our hearts with his chic style. He donned a classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by intricate red and green prints. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor tucked his shirt with high-waist wide-leg black pants. He layered his shirt with a full-sleeved wide-lapel beige-hued long overcoat and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The transparent eyeglasses, blonde highlights on the hair, and full-beard spruced up his dapper avatar.

Arjun Kapoor In Turquoise Blue Coordinates

Arjun Kapoor shared one of his pictures from his Jaisalmer trip. In the picture, he was seen sporting turquoise blue coordinates and looking handsome in it. The set consisted of a full-sleeved hoodie with an attached cap and matching tight bottoms with transparent detailing on it. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor completed his look with a pair of stylish white sneakers, that had brown and blue accents. Backcombed hair, moustache, and beard rounded out his look.

Arjun Kapoor In A Blue T-Shirt, Shirt, And Jeans

Arjun Kapoor caught all our attention with his fashionable look in an all-blue outfit. He wore a body-hugging T-shirt, which was accentuated by colourful graphic prints and patterns. He then layered it with a quarter-sleeved open front dark blue shirt, that featured black striped patterns. The Ek Villain 2 actor teamed his T-shirt and shirt with light blue denim jeans and upped his look with the gold-toned ring. Short trimmed hair, full-grown moustache, and beard elevated his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Arjun Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram