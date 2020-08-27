Happy Birthday Jim Sarbh: 5 Times The Actor Left Us Stunned With His Hand-Picked Sartorial Choices Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 27 August 1987, Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh made his acting debut in 2016 with Ram Madhvani's superhit film titled Neerja opposite Sonam Kapoor, in which he played the role of an antagonist. For his brilliant acting, he was highly appreciated by everyone and earned a lot of fame and recognition. Later, the actor made appearances in 2016 film A Death In The Gunj, 2017 film Raabta, 2018 films Padmaavat and Sanju.

On the fashion front too, Jim has left us amazed with his hand-picked sartorial choices. He has been making absolutely unique fashion statements and giving major goals to all the men out there. As Jim Sarbh turns a year older today, let us take a peek into his fashion wardrobe and decode some of his recent best looks.

Jim Sarbh In A Maroon Sherwani Jim Sarbh sported a full-sleeved buttoned-down maroon sherwani, which was accentuated by intricate checked patterns. He layered his sherwani with matching shirt and teamed it with off-white pants. The Wedding Guest actor's ensemble came from the label Clad by Tanya Vohra and he completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With highlighted curly hair and stubble beard, he rounded out his look. Jim Sarbh In Brown Printed Separates Jim Sarbh looked dapper in a brown-hued separates, which featured black patches. His separates consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel buttoned-down blazer and matching pants. The actor layered his blazer with a black high-neck and completed his look with a pair of tan brown shoes. Jim's separates came from the label Clad by Tanya Vohra. Jim Sarbh In A Blue Shirt And Distressed Jeans Jim Sarbh donned a full-sleeved classic-collar shiny-fabric sky-blue shirt and caught all our attention. His shirt was accentuated by orange and white patterns and he teamed it with light-blue denim jeans that hadch distressed tou. The actor completed his look with a pair of white shoes and wrapped up his look with curly hair and short beard. Jim Sarbh In A Nude-hued Ethnic Ensemble At the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020, Jim Sarbh walked the ramp for Amaare Couture in a nude-hued ethnic ensemble. His outfit consisted of a full-sleeved mandarin-collar kurta, which was accentuated by white-hued diagonal striped patterns, a front slit, and stylish cut at the border. He teamed his kurta with matching pants and completed his look with brown strapped sandals. The actor accessorised his look with multiple rings and looked handsome. Jim Sarbh In Golden Pantsuit At the GQ Awards 2019, Jim Sarbh won the most stylish man award. For the event, he was decked up in a golden pantsuit by Rajesh Pratap Singh. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front jacket and matching pants. The actor layered his blazer with a black tee and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With curly hair and clean shave, he elevated his look.

So, what do you think about his outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Jim Sarbh!

Pic Credits: Jim Sarbh