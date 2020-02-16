Just In
-
Don't Miss
Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Jim Sarbh Gives Us Inspiring Fashion Moment In Ethnic Attire
Jim Sarbh turned showstopper for Amaare couture on the day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Dressed in a nude-hued ethnic attire, the actor looked classy and sophisticated as he walked the ramp. With his this ethnic outfit, he gave an inspiring fashion moment to all the men out there. So, let us take a close look at his ensemble and decode it.
So, Jim Sarbh graced the ramp in a nude-hued ethnic outfit. His ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved mandarin-collar kurta, which was accentuated by striped patterns from multiple nude-hued shades. His kurta also featured a front slit and stylish asymmetrical cuts at the hem. The actor teamed it up with matching bottoms and completed his look with a pair of brown-strapped sandals.
Jim upped his look with multiple metallic rings. With stubble beard, he rounded out his avatar. The actor's this ethnic outfit looked very classy and he did full justice to it by slaying it perfectly on the ramp.
What do you think about his outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.