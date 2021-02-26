Mumbai Saga Trailer Launch: John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi Make Dapper Statement In Their Stylish Outfits Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer upcoming action-crime film titled Mumbai Saga is all set to hit the theatres on 19 March 2021. Ahead of its release, recently the filmmakers unveiled the trailer of the film. For the launch event, the two men got dressed in their simple yet stylish outfits and made dapper fashion statements. While John sported denim-on-denim look, Emraan, on the other hand, looked handsome in leather jacket and grey jeans. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

John Abraham In Denim-on-Denim Look

John Abraham arrived at the event sporting denim-on-denim look. His denim attire consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar open-front blue shirt and blue jeans. The actor layered his denim shirt with a plain white tee and completed his look with a pair of black shoes that had white base. He wrapped up his look with a black mask and half beard.

Emraan Hashmi In A Leather Jacket And Grey Jeans

Emraan Hashmi arrived at the event dressed in a full-sleeved zipped brown leather jacket that featured multiple pockets. He layered his jacket with a light grey T-shirt and teamed it with dark grey jeans. The actor completed his dapper look with a pair of stylish brown shoes and upped his look with cool sunglasses, beard, and rings.

So, what do you think about this look of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi? Let us know that in the comment section.