Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: From Ethnic To Funky, 5 Different Impressive Looks Of The Versatile Actor Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 25 February 1981, Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. He has done some amazing films and by acing some very different roles in Vivah, Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Jab We Met and others, he has proved his versatility. On the fashion front too, the actor has showed off his versatility by flaunting different dapper looks, from ethnic to casuals to funky. So, on his birthday, let us take a glimpse of his various sides in wow-worthy outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

The Ethnic Look Shahid Kapoor flaunted his ethnic avatar in a full-sleeved buttoned-down cream-hued sherwani and white churidar bottoms by Rohit Bal. His sherwani was accentuated by intricate brown-hued prints, buttoned-down detailing, and stylish asymmetrical cut border. Styled by Anisha Jain, the Kaminey actor completed his look with a pair of brown shoes and spruced up his look with beard. The Decent Gentleman Look Shahid Kapoor looked decent and gentleman in his sophisticated black pantsuit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and plain black pants. His blazer was accentuated by intricate and tiny dotted prints and he layered it with a classic black shirt. The Jersey actor completed his look with Christian Louboutin's slip-ons. The Stylish And Classy Look For an event, Shahid Kapoor got dressed in a spectacular suit, which came from Gaurav Gupta's collection and looked a class apart. It consisted of a full-sleeved stylish lapel one-buttoned golden blazer that featured intricate black prints. The Udta Punjab actor teamed it with plain black pants and a high-neck tee. He completed his look with stylish black shoes from Shutiq and looked handsome. The Funky Look Shahid Kapoor opted for funky two-piece separates by Sahil Anejha and looked fabulous in it. It was accentuated by black and white intricate patterns. His separates consisted of a quarter-sleeved button-down shirt and matching slim fit pants. The Haider actor completed his look with black lace-up shoes from Shutiq. He upped his look with a wrist-watch and wrapped up his look with back-combed hair and beard. The Casual Look Shahid Kapoor shelled out major casual fashion goals in a quarter-sleeved buttoned down purple shirt, which was accentuated by intricate zig-zag patterns. He teamed his printed purple shirt with plain purple pants and completed his look with a pair of brown and white sport shoes. The Chup Chup Ke actor's outfit came from Scotch and shoes from Balenciaga. He notched up his look with Tommy Hilfiger's blue wrist watch while the round oversized reflectors added cool quotient.

So, what do you think about these fashionable looks of Shahid Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram