7 Jackets That Are A Must For All Men
No wardrobe is complete without a jacket - and what's better than A jacket? More than one jacket, yeah, there's no big reveal here. I just wanted to talk about jackets for men.
It is never a bad thing to wear a good jacket, however, the world of jackets is vast and has a wide variety of styles and designs. When it comes to men's jackets, there are plenty of options, from cool and casual bombers and blousons to the ever-in-style leathers, so let's break down the styles in a few sentences.
Check out these jackets that are a must for all men.
1. Denim jacket
The denim jacket is a timeless piece of clothing for men that's not only stylish but also durable, something you can wear even after washing it a hundred times. In other words, if you do not already own one, now is the time to invest in one.
2. Bomber jacket
Originally worn only by US Air Force flight crew members, bomber jackets are now worn by athletes, celebrities, and the general public alike. The front zip closure, ribbed collar, and elasticated waistband and cuffs make this style perfect for keeping you warm during winter. Choose one in a classic olive colour with tape detailing.
3. Parkas
Parkas are a stylish alternative to sweatshirts and track suits that give you an instant high-fashion look. Wear them with cropped wide-legged trousers, chunky sneakers, and a bucket hat for a streetwear effect.
4. Trucker jacket
It is no secret that trucker jackets are iconic fashion elements. They are perfect with your workwear, sporty style, or casual hangout outfit, adding a touch of detail and oomph to any outfit. The style has a snug fit and what distinguishes it from the competition is its double chest pockets.
5. Puffer jacket
The puffer jacket is designed with quilted sections that are puffy between the stitching and also has a lining, all of which are designed to keep you warm regardless of the outside temperature.
6. Biker/leather jackets
What is a wardrobe without a leather jacket - the best biker jacket is made of leather. However, you should keep accessories to a minimum and keep the colour monochromatic to maximise the jacket's impact.
If you are looking for a more modern look, try going a size larger as opposed to a well-fitted jacket - and choose faux leather!
7. The Harrington jacket
An icon in pop culture with a rich British heritage, the Harrington jacket is an essential component of any man's wardrobe. Popularized by celebrities of the fifties, including Elvis Presley and James Dean, this simple workwear design quickly became the hottest fashion trend.
