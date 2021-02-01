Varun Dhawan Leaves Us Awestruck With His Desi Avatar In A Black Dhoti, Kurta, Jacket And Kolhapuris Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has got an amazing personality and so whatever he dons, he truly owns it like it's only made for him. In fact, it's not just his personality but also his great style sense that makes him look dapper every time. The way he pulls off any outfit in style, impresses us and set goals for other men in the town. Recently, during his own wedding festivities, he made some dapper statements in his regal ethnic numbers. Lately too, Varun left us awestruck as he flaunted his devi avatar in style in black dhoti-kurta ensemble at Sakal Sanman 2021. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, for the event, Varun Dhawan was dressed to impress in an all-black ethnic ensemble, which came from the well-known designer Kunal Rawal's collection. His outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved black kurta that featured side slits. He teamed his kurta with matching dhoti pants that had olive striped patterns. The Coolie No.1 actor topped off his ensemble with a sleeveless hand-embroidered jacket. His jacket had silver button down detailing. Varun completed his traditional look with a pair of brown kolhapuris that came from famous footwear label Aprajita Toor.

The Street Dancer 3D actor upped his desi avatar with few wrist pieces. He parted his hair from side and back combed them. He made use of hair gel to set his hair in place. The moustache and half-beard elevated his dapper look.

Varun also took to his Instagram feed to share a few pictures of himself and wrote a very quirky caption that said, 'Dhoti pehen ke nikle hum Tara rum pum pum'.

We really this ethnic look and outfit of Varun Dhawan and it seemed ideal for festive occasions. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.