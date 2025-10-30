Halloween 2025 Wishes: 50 Spooky-Fun Messages, Images For Every Ghoul, Ghost, And Goblin Friends You Know

Halloween 2025 Gets A Desi Twist With These 7 Iconic Bollywood-Inspired Looks! Fashion Riny John

Every year, Halloween in India gets a little more creative. But between vampires, witches and Harley Quinns, most of us end up recycling Western ideas. But here's the catch-why not go full-on filmy fright mode in 2025? If you're planning to dress up this year and want something that feels closer to home, look no further than Indian cinema. From iconic villains to unforgettable heroines, Bollywood gives us plenty of stylish characters to channel and maybe even scare a little.

1. Manjulika From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

She danced her way into nightmares and still reigns as Bollywood's ultimate Halloween queen. From Vidya Balan's fiery red saree and wild-eyed intensity in the original to Tabu's dark, haunting version in the sequel, Manjulika proves that horror and glamour can go hand in hand.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Styling Tip: Channel Vidya with a red or orange saree, unkempt hair, smudged kohl, and a big red bindi, the classic possessed look that's both dramatic and iconic. Or take cues from Tabu's eerie avatar: a black outfit, a bold red tilak, pale makeup with heavy eyes, and dishevelled waves. It's equal parts elegant and terrifying.

Scare Tip: Walk slowly, tilt your head just a bit, and stare blankly for a few seconds before breaking into Ami Je Tomar. You won't need jump scares, your presence will be enough.

2. Krish From 'Krrish'

Superhero energy meets throwback nostalgia. Krrish is the perfect option if you prefer action over horror but still want to make an entrance.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Styling Tip: Go all black - leather jacket, gloves, boots, and that signature eye mask (you can DIY it with black paper and elastic). Keep your hair messy and confident.

Scare Tip: Don't try to scare, just appear suddenly in low light and stare silently. The mask does all the work.

3. Bhediya From 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya gives you the perfect blend of rugged and wild. This one's for those who want to look good and terrifying.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Styling Tip: Go for tattered jeans, a torn shirt, and messy hair. Add fake scratches or wolf-like makeup with grey contouring. Bonus if you wear glowing contact lenses.

Scare Tip: Wait for a dimly lit corner, crouch, and growl softly. You'll send shivers down spines.

4. Pushpa From 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Not your typical Halloween pick, but the rough-edged swag of Allu Arjun's Pushpa can totally work. It's bold, fun, and pure desi chaos.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Styling Tip: Think checked shirt, messy curls, dark beard (or drawn-on stubble), and a lungi or cargo pants. Add a fake axe or stick for props.

Scare Tip: Channel Pushpa's trademark attitude - stare straight into people's eyes and say, "Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Fire hai main!" in a stern voice. Terrifyingly effective.

5. Naagin-Inspired Glam

It's bold, it's glittery, and it's pure Indian fantasy. The Naagin look is for anyone who wants drama, mystery, and a little extra shimmer this Halloween.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Styling Tip: Metallic sarees, smokey eyes, chunky jewellery, and bold eyeliner that extends into a winged tail. Add snake-style hair accessories or gold body shimmer.

Scare Tip: Hold your gaze for a few seconds too long. Then hiss softly. That's it - pure menace.

6. Shantipriya From 'Om Shanti Om'

Deepika Padukone's Shantipriya look is pure retro royalty - elegant and unforgettable. Her black outfit with gold embroidery, velvet pallu, and shimmering borders channels that old Bollywood glamour perfectly. The fitted blouse with sheer sleeves adds just the right amount of drama, while the side-parted bun adorned with red flowers gives the look its signature vintage touch.

Styling Tip: Choose a black or gold sequined lehenga or salwar suit with sheer detailing. Add statement earrings, a delicate bindi, and a floral bun for that classic star aura.

Scare Tip: Glide through the room with slow, dreamy movements like a timeless diva who's stepped out of an old film reel.

7. Roohi From 'Roohi'

This look captures the eerie, possessed side of Roohi - wild hair, hollow eyes, and an expression that lingers in your mind. It's more forest spirit than bridal ghost, but every bit as unsettling.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Styling Tip: Leave your hair untamed, use dark kohl smudged around the eyes, and go for a pale, slightly ashen base. A brown or dull beige outfit works best, nothing too polished. Dust your clothes lightly for that 'just emerged from the woods' effect.

Scare Tip: Keep your head slightly lowered, eyes fixed upward, and walk slowly towards people. One silent stare is all it takes.

This Halloween, Make It Filmy, Freaky, And Full-On Desi

You don't need imported ideas to stand out this Halloween. From Manjulika's eerie charm to Pushpa's rugged attitude and Naagin's shimmer, Indian cinema already has all the inspiration you need.

Go for looks that are fun, familiar, and easy to pull off, the kind that make people smile, stare, or maybe even step back a little. After all, Halloween 2025 isn't about looking perfect. It's about having fun with your own version of scary.