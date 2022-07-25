Just In
FDCI India Couture Week 2022: JJ Valaya Presents ‘ALMA’ That Talks About His 30-Year Legacy In Fashion
FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) is back in a physical format after two years of showcasing its collection on a digital platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the ICW is not only celebrating its physical comeback but also the 15th anniversary of its footprint in the Indian fashion industry.
The India Couture Week started on 22 July at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, and will last until the end of this month at other off-site locations like the Hyatt Regency, French Embassy and JW Marriott. There will be 13 designers showing their creations on the runway: Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Varun Bahl, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Siddartha Tytler, Kunal Rawal, Anamika Khanna, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna and Suneet Varma.
Suni Sethi, the chaiman of the FDCI, spoke about the 15-year journey and how these years had been the most beautiful aspect for him in creating a roadmap for India Couture Week's future.
"I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week. This has been a memorable journey celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too, we have 13 of India's leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts, which will hold centrestage at the ten-day extravaganza."
JJ Valaya Collection
The JJ Valaya show took place on the third day of Couture Week, i.e., 24 July at the JW Marriott. He named his latest collection ALMA, which stands for soul in Spanish, as his collections were inspired by Spain.
Valaya also celebrates 30 illustrious years in the fashion industry this year. This season, his collections were all about his much-loved embroideries, plush materials, prints and graceful details.
He has combined subtleties such as design, colour and technique from all of his previous collections into this season's collection.
He had even mixed the details of his 42 previous collections into one of this current season's collections. According to Valaya, behind every wonderful bridal piece, there is a unique story that talks about the creativity and vibrant past of the collection.
Take a look at some of JJ Valaya's best collections.
Valaya is soon going to work on two Hollywood projects. He has also recently launched his flagship store in Delhi, The World Of Valaya. He is also planning to launch a jewellery line with Jagdish Jewellers in Chandigarh.
