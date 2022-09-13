Just In
- 1 hr ago Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skin: Newest Beauty Trend You Should Learn From The Model
- 2 hrs ago Nine Most Famous Temples In India Dedicated To Lord Rama
- 3 hrs ago How To Cope With Mental Health Triggers; Tips And Helpline Numbers
- 4 hrs ago French-Swiss Film Director Jean-Luc Godard No More: A Tribute To The Legend
Don't Miss
- News Republic Day 2023: Govt proposes India@75, Year of Millets, Nari Shakti as themes for tableaux
- Automobiles Electric Highways In India: Nitin Gadkari Announces Plan To Develop Electric Highways
- Sports Jaipur Open 2022: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Abhijit Singh Chadha set to feature in fifth edition
- Movies Tejasswi Prakash Says She Was Mocked By Schoolmates & Called A 'Hanger'
- Education IES University Bhopal: Admission on for Law & Engineering Courses. Know Eligibility, Fee & other details
- Finance This NBFC Offers 8.25% Interest On Fixed Deposits On Less Than 5 Cr; Details Inside
- Travel Butrint National Park: Albania's Prime Attraction
- Technology Flipkart Big Billion Days Dates Revealed: Checkout the Top Deals Here
Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Andrew Garfield And Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet
The 74th Emmy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles's Microsoft Theatre on Monday, September 13, and the biggies from the art and entertainment industry were present for the biggest night. From Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried to Reese Witherspoon and Andrew Garfield, stars made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet!
Image: Instagram
The big couture houses including Armani Privé, Fendi, Prada, and more, and the actors wore their favorite brands at the Emmys 2022! Sequins, beads, cutout silhouettes, classic suits, and more, the actors gave a major fashion inspiration at the Emmys red carpet event.
Take a look at the list of actors and artistes who impressed with their effervescent style and panache at Emmys 2022:
Zendaya in Valentino Gown
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous actress Zendaya looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black Valentino gown. Her off-shoulder dress had a peplum style bodice and a flared skirt outlook. Zendaya wore a sparking diamond choker to accentuate the off-shoulder red carpet gown!
Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé Gown
Image: Instagram
American movie star Amanda Seyfried made a striking appearance at the Emmys 2022 red carpet in a pink Armani Privé Gown. The sequin gown had a fitted silhouette and net detailing at the bodice. Amanda chose diamond jewelry to complement her sparkly gown. The dewy makeup and sleek parted bun completed her red carpet look!
Lee Jung-Jae in Studded Jacket
Image: Instagram
Lee Jung-Jae of the Squid Games won the Emmy for Outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The talented star looked dapper in a black suit. His formal outfit had interesting studded leather lapel detailing!
Sandra Oh in Rodarte Jumpsuit
Image: Instagram
The Grey's Anatomy star chose an eye-catchy purple jumpsuit by Rodarte. The sequined jumpsuit and cape added a playful vibe to her red carpet appearance at the Emmys 2022 red carpet!
Andrew Garfield in Zegna Suit
Image: Instagram
The charming star Andrew Garfield wore an all-white suit by Zegna. He accentuated the classic white suit ensemble by pairing it with black glasses and suit shoes.
Sydney Sweeney in Oscar de la Renta Dress
Image: Instagram
Actress Sydney Sweeney was nominated for " The White Lotus" and "Euphoria" at Emmys 2022. The stunning actress looked chic in a grey Oscar de la Renta Dress. With floral embroidered detailing and a long train at the back, her red carpet look was interesting and inspiring!
Hoyeon Jung in Louis Vuitton Gown
Image: Instagram
The "Squid Game" actress Hoyeon Jung looked every bit glam doll in a black tweed gown. With the chic embroidery and thigh slit detailing; her dress was a perfect choice for the Emmys 2022 red carpet appearance! Hoyeon chose a studded hairpin to accentuate her signature blunt cut-fringe hairdo!
Reese Witherspoon in Armani Privé grown
Image: Instagram
The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon went for an avant-garde look at the Emmys 2022. Her strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline, sapphire sequins, and overlapped silhouette. Reese opted for a glittering choker neckpiece to add more glam to the shiny Armani Privé outfit!
Elle Fanning in Sharon Long Dress
Image: Instagram
Disney's very own princess Aurora brought in an old Hollywood charm in a black and pink dress by costume designer Sharon Long. The bodice of the gown featured floral detailing. Elle wore a diamond choker to complement the off-shoulder ball gown. Her hairdo needs a special mention too that was styled in a short length and accentuated with a glittery hairpin!
Alexandra Daddario in Christian Dior Gown
Image: Instagram
Alexandra Daddario chose a lovely Christian Dior SS22 Couture for the Emmys 2022 red carpet. The beige gown had hand-beaded detailing and a flared look. Her sharp blunt-cut hairdo and red lips rightly matched her neutral colour outfit!
Julia Garner in Gucci Dress
Image: Instagram
Her Netflix series Inventing Anna received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Actress Julia Garner won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark". She chose a stunning black Gucci dress that featured a diamond-shaped cutout and floral embroidery detailing at the shoulders.
Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress
Image: Instagram
Laverne Cox, the Emmy-nominated actress of "Orange Is the New Black, opted for a dramatic look by wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier Dress.
The black dress featured a lot of detailing like a well-structured bodice, cone bra, high shoulders, hood, and a hip pad. Plus the gemstones embroidered vertical line detailing was the eye-catchy factor of the futuristic dress!
Kerry Washington in Elie Saab Dress
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Kerry Washington of Django Unchained fame looked like a diva in Elie Saab Couture dress. In the sea of floor-length gowns at the Emmys 2022, Kerry opted for a short off-white satin dress. The Elie Saab couture dress featured a quite few details like an asymmetrical neckline, floral applique, hiked hemline, and a long train at the back.
Kerry chose black tights and Christian Louboutin pumps to accentuate her feminine red carpet outfit!
Lily James in Versace Gown
Image: Instagram
Actress Lily James of Disney's Cinderella fame opted for a chic Versace gown. The sparkling bronze gown had a straight silhouette and criss-cross detailing at the back. Lily opted for a shimmering makeup and open hair look!
Steve Martin and Martin Short in Black Tuxedos
Image: Twitter
The charming duo of the hit series "Only Murders in the Building" went for a classic look at the Emmys 2022. Both Steve Martin and Martin Short looked dapper in black-tie tuxedos!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Ace The Art Of Colour Blocking Like B-Town Divas
- fashionTIFF 2022 Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, And More
- fashionSIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda To Pooja Hegde, Celebs Made It In Style At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Effortless Fashion For Brahmastra Movie Promotions
- fashion factsQueen Elizabeth II: Decoding Her Majesty's Iconic Fashion Moments
- fashionHappy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Beautiful Saree Inspirations From The Legendary Singer
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday's Neon Green Outfits: Ace The Style Like The Bollywood Diva
- bollywood wardrobeSobhita Dhulipala, The Timeless Beauty In Ponniyin Selvan
- fashionVenice Film Festival 2022: Penelope Cruz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Wilde - Best Red Carpet Fashion
- bollywood wardrobeBarbiecore Trend: Ananya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Celebs Love Wearing Pink
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Steals The Show With Her Golden Shimmery Outfit!
- bollywood wardrobe7 Ways To Style Corsets Like Bollywood Divas