Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Andrew Garfield And Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet

Zendaya in Valentino Gown Image: Instagram The gorgeous actress Zendaya looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black Valentino gown. Her off-shoulder dress had a peplum style bodice and a flared skirt outlook. Zendaya wore a sparking diamond choker to accentuate the off-shoulder red carpet gown!

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé Gown Image: Instagram American movie star Amanda Seyfried made a striking appearance at the Emmys 2022 red carpet in a pink Armani Privé Gown. The sequin gown had a fitted silhouette and net detailing at the bodice. Amanda chose diamond jewelry to complement her sparkly gown. The dewy makeup and sleek parted bun completed her red carpet look!

Lee Jung-Jae in Studded Jacket Image: Instagram Lee Jung-Jae of the Squid Games won the Emmy for Outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The talented star looked dapper in a black suit. His formal outfit had interesting studded leather lapel detailing!

Sandra Oh in Rodarte Jumpsuit Image: Instagram The Grey's Anatomy star chose an eye-catchy purple jumpsuit by Rodarte. The sequined jumpsuit and cape added a playful vibe to her red carpet appearance at the Emmys 2022 red carpet!

Andrew Garfield in Zegna Suit Image: Instagram The charming star Andrew Garfield wore an all-white suit by Zegna. He accentuated the classic white suit ensemble by pairing it with black glasses and suit shoes.

Sydney Sweeney in Oscar de la Renta Dress Image: Instagram Actress Sydney Sweeney was nominated for " The White Lotus" and "Euphoria" at Emmys 2022. The stunning actress looked chic in a grey Oscar de la Renta Dress. With floral embroidered detailing and a long train at the back, her red carpet look was interesting and inspiring!

Hoyeon Jung in Louis Vuitton Gown Image: Instagram The "Squid Game" actress Hoyeon Jung looked every bit glam doll in a black tweed gown. With the chic embroidery and thigh slit detailing; her dress was a perfect choice for the Emmys 2022 red carpet appearance! Hoyeon chose a studded hairpin to accentuate her signature blunt cut-fringe hairdo!

Reese Witherspoon in Armani Privé grown Image: Instagram The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon went for an avant-garde look at the Emmys 2022. Her strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline, sapphire sequins, and overlapped silhouette. Reese opted for a glittering choker neckpiece to add more glam to the shiny Armani Privé outfit!

Elle Fanning in Sharon Long Dress Image: Instagram Disney's very own princess Aurora brought in an old Hollywood charm in a black and pink dress by costume designer Sharon Long. The bodice of the gown featured floral detailing. Elle wore a diamond choker to complement the off-shoulder ball gown. Her hairdo needs a special mention too that was styled in a short length and accentuated with a glittery hairpin!

Alexandra Daddario in Christian Dior Gown Image: Instagram Alexandra Daddario chose a lovely Christian Dior SS22 Couture for the Emmys 2022 red carpet. The beige gown had hand-beaded detailing and a flared look. Her sharp blunt-cut hairdo and red lips rightly matched her neutral colour outfit!

Julia Garner in Gucci Dress Image: Instagram Her Netflix series Inventing Anna received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Actress Julia Garner won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark". She chose a stunning black Gucci dress that featured a diamond-shaped cutout and floral embroidery detailing at the shoulders.

Laverne Cox in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Image: Instagram Laverne Cox, the Emmy-nominated actress of "Orange Is the New Black, opted for a dramatic look by wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier Dress. The black dress featured a lot of detailing like a well-structured bodice, cone bra, high shoulders, hood, and a hip pad. Plus the gemstones embroidered vertical line detailing was the eye-catchy factor of the futuristic dress!

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab Dress Image: Instagram The gorgeous Kerry Washington of Django Unchained fame looked like a diva in Elie Saab Couture dress. In the sea of floor-length gowns at the Emmys 2022, Kerry opted for a short off-white satin dress. The Elie Saab couture dress featured a quite few details like an asymmetrical neckline, floral applique, hiked hemline, and a long train at the back. Kerry chose black tights and Christian Louboutin pumps to accentuate her feminine red carpet outfit!

Lily James in Versace Gown Image: Instagram Actress Lily James of Disney's Cinderella fame opted for a chic Versace gown. The sparkling bronze gown had a straight silhouette and criss-cross detailing at the back. Lily opted for a shimmering makeup and open hair look!