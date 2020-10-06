Niti Taylor Looks Resplendent In Her Wedding Attire; The Actress Shares A Picture From Her Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Niti Taylor, who tied the knot in August 2020, just posted her first picture and a video from her wedding. Amid Covid-19 pandemic, her wedding was small, quiet and intimate.

She took to her Instagram feed to share a video and posted the caption as, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding 😉 I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" ❤️ Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021 😁" The Yeh Hai Aashiqui actress looked gorgeous in her wedding attire and we have decoded the look for you.

So, the actress wore a traditional outfit by Payal Keyal. Her lehenga was heavy and dipped in pastel pink hue. It was a beautiful number that was intricately-patterned with floral accents and meticulously embellished in silver tones. The lehenga was voluminous and consisted of an elaborate blouse and a skirt. Her lehenga was a blend between traditional and modern sensibilities and Niti Taylor draped a matching dupatta with her lehenga that featured floral embroidery at the border and tassel ends. She also wore a white-floral embroidered yellow odhani with her ensemble and that accentuated her look.

Her jewellery game was also strong and came from the label, Purab and Paschim by Ankit Khullar. The actress wore a delicate but striking neckpiece, ethnic nath, dazzling earrings, and glittering maangtikka and maathapatti. The jewellery upped her bridal look and her styling was done so beautifully. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by mute pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and heavy kohl. The floral-adorned impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

As for the groom, Parikshit, he wore all-white attire, which consisted of a crisp kurta-jacket and white pants. He notched up his look with a fiery orange silk shawl that was highlighted by floral accents and draped on side of his shoulder. He paired his attire with formal brown shoes and also wore a pink turban. He carried a statement sword with him as per the customs of the wedding. Didn't they just look awesome together?

Congratulations, Niti Taylor!

Pictures Courtesy: thebigdaystory