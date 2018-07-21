Yay! Deepika Padukone Just Gave Us A Weekend Outfit Inspiration

Deepika Padukone was all-beaming as she was spotted recently wearing a quirky dress. She looked absolutely stunning in her attire, which we actually wanted to steal from her wardrobe. Her dress definitely had a comfort quotient and we were completely floored by her.

Her dress was stripped and a bit baggy. We thought it was a perfect summer-wear as it had the coolness factor to it. What we also liked was the fact that Deepika experimented with her style and gave us a smashing street-wear outfit idea. Another awesome part about her dress was how a humble shirt was given an incredible twist.

Yes, the bodice area of her dress featured a collared shirt dipped in a grey hue, while the remaining part of her dress was contrasted by black and white stripes. It was most definitely an asymmetrical skirt with voluminous folded sleeves. Her attire also stood out because of the bow-like shiny purple-hued cloth tied on the front.

Deepika just accessorised her look with a few bangles and a chic watch. She wore white coloured sports shoes to accentuate her sporty avatar. Deepika's makeup was towards the heavier side and marked by bold red lip shade. Her side-parted loose tresses rounded off her kickass avatar.

Well, we must give Deepika 10 on 10 for this number. She clearly wowed us in style.