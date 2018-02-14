Deepika Padukone Is Ruling Our Day In Her Sassy Casual Avatar

Deepika Padukone was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Khar and being the ultimate fashionista, she rocked her pair of casuals as usual.

She was seen wearing a three-fourth sleeved pullover top along with black leggings. The all-black casual outfit was paired with golden-rimmed round shades, a pair of slip-ons and a chain-strapped sling bag.

The set of her casual OOTD was looking highly comfortable and also very stylish, making her look cooler than ever. DeePee never spares to amaze us everytime as she dons different style books. Even in her casuals, she totally made our day, inspiring all of us to be this cool and stylish, and more importantly, be comfortable with it.

