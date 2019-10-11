LMIFWSS20: Yami Gautam's Styling Is Good But We Didn't Like Her Dress So Much

ENGLISH

    Falguni Shane Peacock wrapped up the day two of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. Far from blings, this time their collection was edgy and we loved their ensembles but we didn't quite like the showstopper, Yami Gautam's outfit of the night. Here's why.

    So, Yami Gautam wore a sassy dress by the designer duo. Her dress was one-shouldered with a billowing sleeve, belted waistline, and asymmetrical hem with prominent front slit. So, it wasn't the silhouette of her ensemble that we were disappointed with but the patterns. The abstract splash of multi-hued prints seemed dated and not something fresh. The patterns on her attire made us feel as if we have seen this design many more times before. However, those bubblegum pink and blue patterned boots made for a statement number and went well with the style of her attire.

    The Uri actress's styling game was definitely strong with large hoop earrings and bracelets. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and matte pink lip shade, but it was her puffed hairdo that elevated her look. But for the cliché patterns, we liked her showstopper look. What do you think about Yami Gautam's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
