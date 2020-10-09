Ginny Weds Sunny: A Glimpse Of Yami Gautam’s Fashionable Looks That Will Keep Your Interest Alive Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Puneet Khanna, Bollywood comedy-drama film titled Ginny Weds Sunny is all set to release today on Netflix. The film stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey as Ginny and Sunny respectively. From the past few weeks, the filmmakers have been teasing the fans by unveiling the poster, trailer, and songs of the film, which convinced us to watch the film not just for the entertainment but also for fashion inspiration from the actress. Yes, in the film, you will see Yami Gautam flaunting stunning outfits that will keep your interest alive. So, before you watch the film, here is a glimpse of her beautiful looks in gorgeous numbers.

Yami Gautam In A Silver Pantsuit In the popular song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Yami Gautam sported a shiny silver pantsuit and looked glamorous. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved open-front crop blazer and matching high-waist pants. She layered her blazer with a strappy plunging-neckline pink crop top, which featured silver buttons at the border. The actress let loose her side-parted voluminous tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Yami Gautam In Jeans-Top And Shrug Yami Gautam was decked up in a round-collar orange top and tucked it with navy-blue denim jeans. She topped off her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved long white shrug and completed her look with a pair of shoes. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and heavy metallic plunging necklace. She pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Yami Gautam In A Blue Ensemble With Pink Jacket Yami Gautam donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline sky-blue wrap dress, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and dhoti-style pants. The golden embellished band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She layered her dress with a sleeveless mid-length pink jacket that featured green embroidered patterns at the hem. The actress upped her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Yami tied her curly tresses into a half-updo and looked gorgeous. Yami Gautam In A Skirt-Top And Shrug Yami Gautam donned a plain orange-hued top and teamed it with a dark-hued denim mini pencil skirt. She layered her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved easy-breezy brown printed shrug and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The diva notched up her look with silver-toned earrings, a necklace, and rings while the blue-hued reflectors, added stylish quotient to her look. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose and rounded out her look with filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Yami Gautam In A Pink Bridal Lehenga Yami Gautam looked extremely beautiful as a bride in her gorgeous baby-pink lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by green-hued 3D florals and golden embroidered patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved heavily embroidered matching choli that featured a lace border. The actress opted for two dupattas- one was the pink-hued dupatta with golden patterns, which she draped over her head, the other was a sheer green dupatta with silver dotted accents that she draped over her one shoulder. She accessorised her look with a pink-pearl detailed gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of chandbalis, a heavy choker, red and golden chooda with heavy kalire, and ring bracelet. Silver bindi, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade enhanced her look. She pulled back her tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Yami Gautam from her film Ginny Weds Sunny? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sony Music India, Yami Gautam