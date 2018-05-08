Wow! Sonam Is A Vision To Behold In Her Wedding Attire

Sonam Kapoor looks BEAUTIFUL in red BRIDAL lehenga | Boldsky

Adorned in heavy gold jewellery, Sonam ditches the contemporary bridal look and instead opts to be the quintessential Indian bride for her wedding ceremony at Bandstand, Bandra in Mumbai.

The gorgeous diva looks stunning in Anuradha Vakil's creation for her Anand Karaj ceremony. This is actually a refreshing change as over the years, we have witnessed actresses donning pastel shades on their D-Day. After all, Sonam is full of surprises!

Sonam has gone completely traditional and dons the characteristic red colour attire on her wedding. Her ensemble is accentuated by floral prints; particularly the lotus flower motifs are quite prominent. Sonam's wedding outfit has gold and red border, which enhances the attire.

With her wedding, Sonam also revives the concept of long-forgotten wedding jewelleries in Bolly weddings by sporting kaleeras, maang tikka, red bangles, and elaborate neckpieces on her special day.

Her makeup is done by Bollywood's favourite makeup artist, Namrata Soni, who keeps her look natural and dewy. The smoky eye and subtle shade to lips is a bang on!

Sonam is every inch regal and a vision to behold. She certainly gives the soon-to-be contemporary brides a few long-lost yet classic wedding attire goals.

Elegant and timeless, Sonam's wedding attire is not just #ootd; it is rather an outfit of the decade.

We wish Sonam a happy wedding and hope that she continues to weave magic on and off the red carpet.