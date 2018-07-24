Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! Karisma Kapoor's Red Dress Is Perfect For The Ladies Who Mean Business

By
Karisma Kapoor fashion

Karisma Kapoor's style game is always on point. The seasoned actress, Karisma has never failed to stun us and this time too, she wowed us in a red dress. Yes, she wore a classic red-hued attire and looked absolutely classy.

So, she donned this attire for a Ponds event in Chandigarh and totally had the mercury soaring. Her dress was structural and made for a perfect formal wear. But this dress of hers also had a glam effect and also gave us party-wear goals. It was a body-hugging short dress with sharp cuts. The attire featured a small V-neck and collar. Her outfit of the day also featured a slit; but this time it was at the back of her dress.

Karisma Kapoor dresses

We also loved the eye-catching golden brooch pinned on the bodice of her red dress. Karisma paired her symmetrical dress with embellished red pumps, and we thought it was an excellent colour coordination.

Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a subtle red lip shade and bold smoky kohl. Karisma raised the oomph factor by tying her long tresses into a neat ponytail.

Karisma Kapoor latest fashion

Karisma Kapoor totally mesmerised us again and we just don't seem to get enough of her. How about you all, don't you all feel the way we do too?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood karisma kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
     

