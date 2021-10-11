Navratri 2021: White Traditional-Wear Goals From Sara Ali Khan, Sanya Malhotra, PV Sindhu And Huma Qureshi Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Today is Panchami - the fifth day of Navratri and the day is about white hue - the colour that symbolizes serenity and softness. And going by the flow of Navratri 2021 hues, we beckon you to wear simple white outfits today, for those who want to. If you are looking for some gorgeous white-outfits inspiration, we have ivory-hue inspiration coming from Sara Ali Khan, PV Sindhu, Sanya Malhotra and Huma Qureshi. So, let's decode their simple and festive ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan's White Chikankari Suit

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted in traditional suits and this all-white number from her Udaipur holidays, totally had our attention. It was a soothing classic, chikankari-embroidered suit that she wore, which was enhanced by scalloped edges and floral detailing. She teamed her suit with matching pyjamis and also draped a subtly-done dupatta. Sara also sported a pair of embroidered and mirror-work juttis from Fizzy Goblet, which complemented her look. As for her jewellery, she accessorised her look with delicate jhumkis and anklets. Sara Ali Khan painted her nails white and the makeup was highlighted by pink tones. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Sanya Malhotra's Multi-Hued White Suit

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanya Malhotra's phulkari-inspired suit was designed by Sukriti and Aakriti. She wore an ivory suit for the promotions of Meenakshi Sunderashwar and her kurta was highlighted by multi-hued floral and geometrical patterns, which made her attire ideal for festive occasions. She teamed her colourful kurta with plain-white pants and the embellished juttis came from the label, The Ornate. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement silver earrings and a complementing ring. Her jewellery came from Aquamarine, Kohar by Kanika, and Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, dark kohl, and a tiny pink bindi. The curly ponytail look rounded out her avatar.

PV Sindhu's White And Pink Floral Saree

Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, PV Sindhu flaunted a pink and white traditional saree that was designed by Manish Malhotra and her attire made for a fun and light festive wear. It was a concept saree that she wore and her saree was accentuated by pink and blue floral accents on the border. The ace badminton player teamed her saree with a matching blouse. She notched up her look with intricate diamond danglers that upped her stylish look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

Huma Qureshi's White And Silver Suit

For the promotions of her web series, Maharani, Huma Qureshi wore a white suit from Gopi Vaid. Her attire was half-sleeved and featured a long kurta that was flared and accentuated by shimmering silver accents with zari border. She paired her ensemble with plain-white pyjamis and also wore a dupatta that was white-toned and enhanced by subtle embellished details. Her silver sandals came from Aprajita Toor, which went well with her attire. She spruced up her look with green-stoned danglers and bangles that were from Vandals at Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Styled by Who Wore What When, her makeup was marked by pink tones and the side-swept softly-curled copper tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.