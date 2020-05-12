ENGLISH

    Wajah Tum Ho Actress Sana Khaan Looks Beautiful As She Dresses Up Like Halima From Ertugrul

    From her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis to her Instagram posts, Wajah Tum Ho actress Sana Khaan has constantly been making headlines for some or the other reason. During these Ramadan days, the diva has been treating us with her beautiful pictures in different dupattas. Recently, Sana shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen dressed like Halima Sultan from Turkish TV drama Dirilis Ertugrul. In a black ensemble with on-point jewellery, the diva looked gorgeous as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Sana Khaan sported a full-sleeved round-collar black-hued ensemble and looked beautiful. Her outfit was accentuated by white-hued prints and intricate golden embroidered neckline. The Bigg Boss 8 contestant accessorised her look with silver-toned mathapatti and maang tikka that featured gold-toned chain with pearl drop-detailing. She further upped her look with matching earrings that went well with her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sana slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Jai Ho actress pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and draped a plain black dupatta that covered her head.

    Describing this different look of hers, she captioned the post as, 'After watching 2 episodes of Ertugrul Wannabe Halima #sanakhan #ertugrul #haleema'.

    We really liked this look of Sana Khaan and it suited her very well. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sana Khaan

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
