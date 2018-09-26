ENGLISH

Anushka Sharma Takes Her Ethnic Look To The Next Level With This Tussar Georgette Sari

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

It was certainly a proud moment for Virat Kohli and wife, Anushka Sharma, as Virat Kohli was felicitated with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. For the occasion, Virat was dressed in a formal suit, which consisted of a black-hued blazer, grey pants, and a printed tie. And Anuhska was dressed to perfection in a Sabyasachi number.

Anushka Sharma Fashion

She wore a muted-toned sari and looked absolutely classy. The actress draped a tussar georgette sari, which was lined with old tilla borders. Her printed black-hued quarter-sleeved hazar-buti blouse colour-blocked her graceful sari. It was an intricately done sari, which was conservatively draped in a Nivi style. With this sari, Anushka gave us a formal function-wear goal.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

We loved how she balanced the understated attire and elaborate jewellery. She accessorised her look with a fabulous polki earrings set, which was crafted in 22 K gold. Her jewellery also came from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

Anushka Sharma Fashion

The actress accentuated her traditional avatar with smokey eye makeup and nude-toned lip shade. Her middle-parted impeccable bun totally spruced up her look. And the small black bindi clearly added to her gorgeous avatar. She completed her look with black-coloured sandals.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

So, how did you find her ethnic attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Virat Kohli cricket
