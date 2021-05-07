Virasat Actress Pooja Batra Inspires Us To Style Up Our Wardrobe With Her Top 5 Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pooja Batra, who is known for her acting prowess in films such as Virasat and Chandralekha among others, is quite a fashionista. Her Instagram feed boasts her stunning outfits, particularly her dresses. The actress has an awesome collection of dresses and for some summer fashion inspiration, we have decoded her top 5 dresses that we wish we had.

Pooja Batra's Striped Yellow Dress

Recently, Pooja Batra gave us a summer-perfect dress goal. Styled by Osi Shah, the actress flaunted a maxi dress that featured butterfly sleeves and her dress was accentuated by yellow and blue stripes. It was a tiered flared dress, which we are sure would have offered respite from heat. Pooja accessorised her look with delicate jewellery and her makeup was subtle with pink touches. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. And her stunning pictures were clicked by her mother.

Photographer Courtesy: Deepti Bhatnagar

Pooja Batra's Multi-Hued Dress

Posed to perfection and soaking up the sun in her balcony, Pooja Batra was a vision in her multi-hued dress, which we felt was an ideal outfit for a dull boring day. This time, her stylist was her mother and her dress featured a ruched bodice and enhanced by hues including yellow, orange, green, blue, red, and indigo - the rainbow colours. She wore an anklet with her sleeveless dress. The jewellery game was minimal and pink lip shade highlighted her look. The softly-curled wind-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Pooja Batra's Superman Gown

Pooja Batra gave us a comic-con perfect gown goal with this bodycon dress of hers, which featured Superman prints. The gown was designed by Jattinn Kochhar and this gown was back from her modelling days. With this outfit look, Pooja beckoned us to repeat our outfits. She accessorised her look with metallic hoops and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and side-swept copper tresses.

Pooja Batra's Chikankari White Dress

Pooja Batra looked as fresh as a daisy and inspired us to up our summer wardrobe with this dress of hers, which was designed by Rina Dhaka. Posing by a vintage bookshelf with impeccably-placed leatherbound books, her dress popped bright in the muted setting. It was a dainty sleeveless dress with ruffled detailing and asymmetrical layered hem. The dress was highlighted by chikankari detailing and she paired her dress with blue and pink sports shoes. Pooja also accessorised her look with a stunning pendant neckpiece from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre.

Pooja Batra's Ethnic Green Dress

Pooja Batra also looked impressive in her ethnic green dress that was accentuated by traditional prints. It was a collared structured dress with pleated hem. Splashed in dark green hue, her dress featured intricate gold-toned motifs and silver striped border. Pooja paired her dress with embellished golden juttis. She also wore complementing bangles and a striking green-stoned delicate pendant necklace to up her look. The makeup was light and the middle-parted layered highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which dress of Pooja Batra's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram