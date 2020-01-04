Vidya Balan Starts Her New Year On A Quirky Note, Her Outfit Is About Leaf And Tiger Patterns

ENGLISH

    Vidya Balan started her new year on a quirky note. The Mission Mangal actress recently attended an event and flaunted pantsuit fashion. It was a bold number and Vidya's styling was done impeccably. So, let's decode her attire and look, which left us impressed.

    So, the actress donned an outfit that was dipped in green hue and accentuated by leaf patterns and tiger accents. The long overcoat was collared and she teamed it with a sleek brown-hued belt. Vidya paired her ensemble with matching flared pyjamas. It was a sassy number and Vidya Balan pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb. It was a lively outfit, which she teamed with nude-toned golden-strapped and black sandals.

    As for the accessories, she upped her look with sleek oxidised silver danglers that accentuated her look. She painted her nails in the shade of pink. As for the makeup, it was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and soft kohl. The side-parted sleek ponytail rounded out her avatar. Vidya Balan looked amazing and so what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

