Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Five Times The Actress Inspired Us With Her Gorgeous Saris In 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 1 January 1979, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has won our hearts not only with her acting prowess but also her sartorial choices. Styled by Who Wore What When, she is often seen making stunning statements with gorgeous saris. In 2019, the versatile actress treated us with diverse sari looks.

So, as Vidya Balan turns a year older today, let us take a look at her stylish sari looks in 2019, which took our heart away.

Vidya Balan In A Floral Sari With Crop Top Recently, Vidya Balan donned a midnight blue sari, which was accentuated by blossoming red roses and white prints. Her sari came from the label Half Full|Curve and she draped it low-waist and in a nivi style. The Mission Mangal actress teamed it with a half-sleeved boat-shoulder ivory-hued crop top that was embroidered with silk thread, beads, and sequins. She accessorised her look with jhumkis and ring from Senco Gold & Diamonds. Vidya pulled back her sleek tresses into a wavy ponytail. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, and glossy light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Vidya Balan In A Maroon Frill Sari Vidya Balan looked stylishly elegant in a maroon frill sari by Bhumika Sharma. Her sari was heavily embroidered with leaf prints and featured ruffled hem. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was accentuated by laced border. The Tumhari Sullu actress paired it with a full-sleeved plunging neckline plain blouse and upped her ethnic look with metallic jhumkis and ring. Vidya pulled back her sleek tresses into a high bun and wrapped up the look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Silver Georgette Sari With Jacket For one of the promotional rounds of her upcoming film Shakauntala Devi, Vidya Balan sported a lovely luminous silver georgette sari, which came from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her sari featured mesh detailing and scalloped border. She layered her sari with a complimenting long jacket that was accentuated by sheer border, lace, and gold trimmings. The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress draped the pallu in a nivi style and over the jacket. She accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings and ring and painted her nails silver. Vidya Balan tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. The pink lip shade went well with her look while the oversized yellow reflectors by John Jacobs Eyewear added to the style quotient. The diva completed her look with a silver bag from the label Love To Bag. Vidya Balan In Nafisa Sari And Rukma Jacket Vidya Balan looked pretty in a midnight-blue nafisa sari by Raw Mango, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints and golden laced border. She draped the pallu in nivi style and paired it with a matching blouse. The Dirty Picture actress teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved plain rukma jacket that was tied at the front. The gold-toned floral earrings and ring upped her look. Vidya let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Minimal base marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Vidya Balan In A Black Printed Sari And Dramatic Top Vidya Balan donned a black multi-hued printed sari, which came from the label Yavi. She draped the pallu in a butterfly-style and teamed it with a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared ivory top that was cinced at the waist and asymmetrical hemline. The Parineeta actress accessorised her look with silver-toned ethnic jhumkis and her hairstyle was very interesting. She pulled back her braided tresses into a low ponytail, which was highlighted with purple hue. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely loved Vidya Balan's sari looks and hope to see more in 2020. What do you think about her sari looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Vidya Balan! Happy New Year To All!

Photos Credit: Vidya Balan's Instagram