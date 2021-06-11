Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shines Bright In Her Summer-Inspired Affordable Yellow Saree; Know It’s Price! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan is on a slaying spree as she is promoting her upcoming film titled Sherni, which is all set to release on 18 June on Amazon Prime Video. Admired for her beauty, the actress has been mesmerising her fans with her gorgeous looks online in Indian outfits one after the other. For the latest promotional round, she opted for a beautiful yellow saree and gave major summer fashion goals. And the good news is that you can easily invest in this saree as it's quite affordable. So, let us take a close look at her saree, decode it, and find the actual price of it.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Vidya Balan was seen dressed in a pineapple yellow coloured Santolina crepe saree, which came from the label Baise Gaba and costs Rs. 7200/- approximately. Her light and flowy saree was accentuated by intricate and subtle black-hued prints along with hand-embroidered border of red and black colour. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress' saree came with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching embroidered blouse. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and completed her look with a pair of heels. Vidya teamed her saree with yellow flower-shaped earrings that came from the label Zariin and matched perfectly well with her outfit.

On the makeup front, the Natkhat actress sported minimal makeup look. Keeping the base warm and flawless, she slightly contoured her forehead and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, light eye shadow, a single coat of mascara, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade, rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a low classic ponytail and looked effortlessly stunning.

So, what do you think about this yellow saree of Vidya Balan? Isn't t perfect for summer weddings? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram