Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Starts The Promotional Round With A Tiger-Inspired Saree; Find Price Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan has started the promotions of Sherni - her upcoming movie, which will be released on Prime Video. The official trailer of the film has released and Vidya Balan is the forest officer in the movie, who with her team is on a mission to capture a disturbed tigress. Keeping in perspective the theme of the movie, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped a saree with tiger's face print as the most prominent pattern for her first promotional round. She was styled by Who Wore What When and we have decoded her saree look for you.

A saree enthusiast, Vidya Balan left us speechless with this saree of hers that was designed by Ramruki x Aishr. It was the Awaz Dedo Saree from Horn Ok Please collection of Aishr. Priced at Rs. 14,475, Vidya Balan's saree is an exclusive Aishr print saree, printed on sustainable and soft muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes. Her brown and orange chevron prints saree featured patterns synonymous with Indian culture - the lotus flowers (National flower of the country), tiger (National animal of the country), and peacock (National bird of the country). Apart from the aforementioned prints, the saree was also illustrated with patterns of a girl in traditional costume and the words, 'Awaz Dedo'. She teamed her saree with a brown half-sleeved blouse that went well with her saree.

As for jewellery, Vidya Balan kept it minimal with her brass Else-Wear Earwear from the label Dookdi. Her earrings complemented her outfit and gave her look a complete touch. The makeup was highlighted by matte-brown lip shade, subtle pink cheekbones, and nude-toned eye makeup. The side-parted impeccable bun completed her look. Vidya Balan looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comments section.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur