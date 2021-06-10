Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Flaunts Contemporary Outfits; Find Out Which One We Like The Most Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Vidya Balan has been promoting her upcoming movie Sherni, which will be releasing on Prime Video. Previously, for her first promotional round, the actress impressed us with her tiger-inspired saree and now, for the subsequent promotions, she wore a number of western outfits that we have decoded for you. Styled by Who Wore What When, find out which outfit we liked the most.

Vidya Balan's Brown Fusion Dress

The Shakuntala Devi actress opted for a brown-hued Ritu Kumar dress with overlapping bodice and full sleeves. Her asymmetrical fusion dress was accentuated by embroidered golden-toned floral accents and embellished neckline. The dress also featured dotted patterns and Vidya paired her attire with wine-hued sandals from Oceedee India. While we loved her sandals, the dress didn't suit her much. The intricate floral jewellery in gold was stunning, particularly the floral ring and her jewellery was from Opalina-Soulful Jewellery. The makeup didn't complement her look. The vibrant red lip shade and the side-swept softly-curled hairstyle couldn't do much to up her look.

Vidya Balan's Floral Midi Dress And Lungi

Vidya Balan gave us an interesting outfit goal with this ensemble of hers. Her attire was designed by Nupur Kanoi and it consisted of a Shibori Rekha 2 midi dress and lungi from the designer's Active Resortwear 2021 collection. Her dress was enhanced by red floral patterns and the lungi featured stripes - both on the indigo base. While her lungi is priced at Rs. 11,000, the midi dress costs Rs. 21,800. She teamed her dress with brown sandals. The jewellery was eye-catching with intricate floral and fauna gold and silver earrings, the silver bracelets featured red-gemstone floral accent, and a statement silver ring. Her jewellery came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and subtle smokey kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Vidya Balan's Mustard-Yellow Co-ord Set

The Mission Mangal actress looked smart in her Durham co-ord set- Mustard Posy that came from the label, October Jaipur. Priced at Rs. 5,100, this attire is what you can easily buy. The attire featured a boat-neckline top with full-sleeved cinched at the ends and she paired it with flared matching pyjamas. With mustard-yellow as the base, the attire was accentuated by brown floral patterns, making it an ideal autumn wear. She teamed her ensemble with complementing brown sandals from Oceedee India. The meticulously-crafted contemporary gold earrings and ring from MNSH went well with her outfit. As for her makeup, her look was spruced up by matte-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

Vidya Balan's Leopard Print Set

Vidya Balan also flaunted a leopard-print co-ord set from MellowDrama that featured a leopard-printed shirt and matching midi skirt. The printed co-ord was ideal keeping in mind the movie that she is promoting, which centers around a disturbed tigress but the outfit was pretty basic and couldn't leave us awestruck. Her viscose fabric attire costs Rs. 11,900 and marked by a tie-up neckline, balloon sleeves, and pleated accents on the skirt. It was cinched at the waist with a sleek belt and she paired her attire with black sandals. However, her brass and 14K gold-plated Demeter earrings with anti-tarnish coating not only suited her but are also worth buying. Her earrings came from the label Ineze and are priced at Rs. 3,500. The makeup highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden-toned eye shadow was meticulously done. The braided hairdo wrapped up her look.

Vidya Balan's midi dress and lungi set was our favourite, which one is yours from the list? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur