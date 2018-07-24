Subscribe to Boldsky
Vidya Balan's Pink And Yellow Ethnic Wear Is Worth Every Stare

Vidya Balan fashion

Vidya Balan was spotted in a vibrant ethnic attire and totally dazzled us. The seasoned actress mixed two eye-catching colours and left us mesmerised. She ticked all our senses as she donned something bright in the monsoon season, when everyone mostly sports muted tones.

So, she was papped as she stepped out wearing a shiny pink-coloured long kurta that was round-necked and slightly flared. And she teamed her quarter-sleeved kurta with equally lustrous yellow palazzo pants. Well, now that was a winning combination but hard to carry. However, Vidya pulled it off as if it was a cakewalk for her.

Vidya Balan latest fashion

She teamed her palazzo suit with a dupatta and no, her dupatta was not an ordinary one. She classically draped her pink dupatta, which was accentuated by Gujarati Bandhani work. Her beautiful dupatta was enhanced by a golden border.

Vidya also wore golden-hued sandals and accessorised her look with bead bracelets and ethnic jhumkis. Her makeup was dewy and marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. We also thought her bun beautifully completed her desi avatar.

Vidya Balan traditional looks

Vidya Balan inspired us to take out and wear those candy-coloured clothes from our wardrobes. Her traditional fashion game is so awesome and on point.

    fashion bollywood vidya balan
    Tuesday, July 24, 2018
