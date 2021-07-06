Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan And Her Lovely Collection Of Animal Printed Sarees Are Highly Impressive! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan has continuously been promoting her recently released film titled Sherni and her stunning promotional looks have become the talk of the town. Well, if we have to rate her fashionable promotional outfits, we will confidently give her the highest rates. The actress, who is known as an ethereal queen, has been slaying in many beautiful sarees, leaving us speechless. For most of the rounds, going with the title of her film, she picked some very lovely animal-printed sarees, which made her promotional looks even more interesting and unique. So, let us take a look at her latest 3 animal-printed sarees that highly impressed us.

Vidya Balan In A Green Sheen Printed Saree

For the latest round, Vidya Balan opted for a forest-green silk sheen saree, which came from Devyani Mehrotra's label and costs Rs. 12,900 approximately. Her saree was accentuated by intricate yellow-green prints and white animal patterns. The border of her sequin saree was detailed with gota lace and soft lace. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with an elbow-length plain green blouse. The actress accessorised her look with pretty floral studs by Neeta Boochra and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-pink lip shade. Vidya tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low classic ponytail with heavy curls.

Vidya Balan In A Multi-Colour Printed Saree

Vidya Balan sported a red saree, which was accentuated by intricate multi-colour patterns and cute little animal prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the floor-length pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar plain red blouse. The diva's saree was designed by Masaba Gupta and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The green stone-studded earrings and rings from the label Aaraa by Avantika, upped her look. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, bronzer, and magenta lipstick.

Vidya Balan In A Yellow Printed Silk Saree

Vidya Balan was dressed to impress in a silk yellow sheen saree, which featured multi-colour flora and fauna prints along with animal-shaped accents. The border of her saree was detailed with gota lace and she teamed it with a sleeveless dark-green blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress draped the matching pallu in an open style and looked gorgeous as ever. Her saree came from Devyani Mehrotra's label and is priced at Rs. 12,900. She notched up her look with Satat's metallic evening bug earrings and cult ring. Vidya pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and covered it with a matching printed scarf. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these animal-printed sarees of Vidya Balan from Sherni promotions? Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram