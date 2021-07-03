Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Takes Floral Turn With Her Vibrant Saree; Take A Look At Her Earrings, Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan earned appreciation for her stunning performance in Sherni and her short film Natkhat has not only entered the race for Oscars 2021 but the actress has also got invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences "Class of 2021". Well, the prolific actress is making the nation proud and also promoting saree fashion. Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya flaunted a number of sarees for the promotions of her thought-provoking film, Sherni. She made a strong case for tiger-printed sarees and also wore nature-inspired sarees. This time, she took a flora turn with her saree that we have decoded for you.

So, Vidya wore a saree that was designed by Kshitij Jalori. It was a grey-hued saree that was accentuated by vibrant floral blooms in the shades of orange, pink, blue, and green. Her saree was ideal for the summer season, as her attire celebrated the theme of the season. She teamed her saree with a black v-neckline blouse that was half-sleeved. Her blouse went well with her saree and she made us realise how much black complements grey. Her jewellery was kept minimal but those standalone intricate earrings from Opalina -Soulful Jewellery absolutely enhanced her look.

The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. Vidya Balan looked impressive as ever and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur