These Latest Saris Of Bollywood Divas Can Make You Look Ethnic Perfect In An Instant Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We women eagerly wait for the festive season as it not only gives us a break from the regular busy schedule but festivals also give us an opportunity to don our favourite traditional outfits, which we reserve for special ocassions. But when it comes to dressing your traditional best, there is no other outfit better than a sari. If you want some sari inspiration, we have curated a list of Bollywood divas in saris.

So, today, let's take a look at all the recent saris of Bollywood divas for some major ethnic goals.

Vidya Balan's White Sari

For her recent interview in London, Vidya Balan opted for a white-hued beautiful sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma and looked elegant. Her sari was accentuated by lace border while the grey-hued pallu of her sari had intricate hand-embroidered checkered pattern. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching blouse. The Shakuntala Devi actress added layers to her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front embroidered long white jacket. She donned the jacket only from one side, which added a stylish quotient. Vidya accessorised her look with golden-toned earrings and ring from Joolry by Karishma Mehra. The yellow reflectors upped her look and she spruced up her look with grey nail lacquer. Vidya Balan pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a bun and highlighted her look with pink lip shade. She also carried a potli bag from Love To Bag label.

Kajol Devgan In A Yellow Sari

For Sindoor Puja and Dussehra, Kajol Devgan wore a beautiful bright yellow sari by designer Manish Malhotra. Her gorgeous sari was accentuated by intricate patterns and she draped it in a nivi style. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she teamed her sari with a half-sleeved boat-neck plain matching blouse. The Ishq actress accessorised her desi look with a long golden-toned necklace and kada, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Kajol carried a yellow potli bag by The Pink Potli. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun. On the makeup front, the red bindi and sindoor upped her look. The kohled eyes with heavy mascara and light lip shade rounded out her look.

Alia Bhatt's Red Sari

For the Durga Puja celebrations, Alia Bhatt opted for a beautiful hand-painted classic red organza sari from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Her pretty sari was enhanced by black fuschia's, and hand-embroidered gota. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the sari in a nivi style and looked stunning. The Raazi actress paired it with a plain strappy blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned jhumkis by Amrapali. Alia Bhatt left her mid-parted curls loose and upped her ethnic look with a tiny red bindi. The contoured cheekbones and minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Mouni Roy's Cream Sari

Mouni Roy celebrated the seventh day of Navratri in a plain cream pretty sari from Āroka label. She draped the sari in a nivi style and looked elegant. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she paired her sari with a contrasting sleeveless maroon-hued blouse. The Made In China actress accessorised her look with a heavy polki choker and golden-toned earrings, which came from The Jewel Gallery. Mouni upped her nails with white lacquer. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat back bun. Mouni Roy spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade. The tiny red bindi upped her traditional look.

Natasha Poonawalla's Royal Blue Sari

For Dussehra celebration, Natasha Poonawalla opted for a gorgeous handwoven royal blue bandini sari by famous designer Manish Malhotra. Her stunning sari was accentuated by yellow-orange patterns at the border. Natasha teamed it with a sleeveless plunging neckline dark shade matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace. Natasha pulled back her streaked tresses into a low mogra bun. The slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The tiny black bindi upped her look. Natasha Poonawalla also carried a silver clutch bag, which complemented her attire.

Rani Mukerji's White Polka Dots Sari

At Dashami Puja celebrations, Rani Mukerji graced the occasion in a Sikka Buti red chanderi sari by Raw Mango, which was enhanced by white polka dots and golden border. She draped her beautiful sari in a nivi styled and paired it with a half-sleeved high neck Pali magenta silk blouse. The Hichki actress accessorised her look with a metallic long neck piece and matching jhumkis. She neatly pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun. The red bindi and sindoor upped her ethnic look. Rani spruced up her look with contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Konkona Sen Sharma's Dark Blue Sari

At Busan Film Festival, Konkona Sen Sharma donned a beautiful dark-blue hued sari from Rishta by Arjun Saluja, which was highlighted by heavy thin stripes. She draped the pallu of her sari with broad pleats. The interesting fact about her sari was her contrasting blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired her sari with a half-sleeved high-neck fuschia pink blouse, which went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with a metallic neck piece from Tribe Amrapali. Konkana pulled back her hair into an elegant high ponytail. The filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and lip shade rounded out her look.

Well, all the actresses looked divine in their beautiful designer saris and ethnic jewellery.

Whose sari did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.