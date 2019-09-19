IIFA Awards 2019: Swara Bhasker Makes A Jaw-Dropping Entry In Her Stunning Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Swara Bhasker totally upped her fashion game for the 20th IIFA Awards 2019. She looked unbelievable and had all our attention with her attire and makeup game. The Veere Di Wedding actress was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal and Swara looked stunning. So, let's talk about her gown of the night and her look.

Swara Bhasker was dressed to impress in an ivory-hued number, which was from Avaro Figlio. Her ensemble was bold with a thigh-high side slit but Swara pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress wore one-shouldered attire, which featured tailored sleeves and asymmetrical neckline. The bodice of her attire was enhanced by overlapping detail and a textured drape. It was a figure-flattering structural number and Swara Bhasker teamed her ensemble with pointed statement pumps by Louboutin.

As for the accessory game, she kept her jewellery light with dainty studs and a complementing ring, which came from Anmol. The makeup was meticulously done and highlighted by nude tones. Her cheekbones were contoured and there was a whiff of bronzer too. The makeup was notched up by matte pink lip shade and winged eyeliner with heavy mascara and glossy silver eye shadow. Swara wrapped up her look with an impeccable and tight high bun, which elevated her style quotient.

Swara Bhasker left us speechless with her IIFA 2019 green carpet look. So, what do you think about her ensemble? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.