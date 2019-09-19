Just In
- 43 min ago IIFA Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan Gives Us A Fairy Tale Moment With Her Gorgeous Floral Gown
-
- 6 hrs ago Lip Stain: What is It And How To Use It
- 6 hrs ago Chemicals In Beauty Products May Harm Women's Reproductive Hormones, Says Study
- 6 hrs ago On Shabana Azmi's 69th Birthday: Some Prominent Achievements Of The Actress
Don't Miss
- Movies Hrithik Roshan And Anushka Sharma To Share Screen For The FIRST Time In Satte Pe Satta Remake?
- News Supreme Court gets four new judges, its strength goes up to highest-ever of 34
- Sports Bouzkova sees off stricken Svitolina, Alexandrova powers on in Korea
- Technology MIUI 11 Animations Teased Ahead Of September 24 Launch
- Automobiles Hero Lectro Electric Bike Launched In India: We Have All The Details
- Education What Is CBSE Private Candidate? Know About Eligibility, Form, Admit Card And Result
- Finance Airtel Payments Bank Launches "Bharosa" Savings Account
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
IIFA Awards 2019: Swara Bhasker Makes A Jaw-Dropping Entry In Her Stunning Gown
Swara Bhasker totally upped her fashion game for the 20th IIFA Awards 2019. She looked unbelievable and had all our attention with her attire and makeup game. The Veere Di Wedding actress was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal and Swara looked stunning. So, let's talk about her gown of the night and her look.
Swara Bhasker was dressed to impress in an ivory-hued number, which was from Avaro Figlio. Her ensemble was bold with a thigh-high side slit but Swara pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress wore one-shouldered attire, which featured tailored sleeves and asymmetrical neckline. The bodice of her attire was enhanced by overlapping detail and a textured drape. It was a figure-flattering structural number and Swara Bhasker teamed her ensemble with pointed statement pumps by Louboutin.
As for the accessory game, she kept her jewellery light with dainty studs and a complementing ring, which came from Anmol. The makeup was meticulously done and highlighted by nude tones. Her cheekbones were contoured and there was a whiff of bronzer too. The makeup was notched up by matte pink lip shade and winged eyeliner with heavy mascara and glossy silver eye shadow. Swara wrapped up her look with an impeccable and tight high bun, which elevated her style quotient.
Swara Bhasker left us speechless with her IIFA 2019 green carpet look. So, what do you think about her ensemble? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.