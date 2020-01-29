Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Marriage Location Revealed And Here Are Designers They Can Consider Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

According to the latest breaking news by WeddingSutra. Com, one of the Bollywood's most talked-about couple, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to have an intimate destination wedding in Thailand. Well, if the reports are to believed then we are excited as you are but we wonder what designers would the couple choose. Let's see the possible fashion designers, who could be crafting their wedding outfits.

Natasha Dalal

Well, Natasha Dalal herself could be designing her own wedding lehenga too. If that's the case, it can be an embellished number with contemporary take for Natasha Dalal. We are strongly guessing the fashion designer would be designing a wedding lehenga or sari for herself or one of the outfits for other allied functions such as sangeet, cocktail, or reception, because you see brides know the best.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Or perhaps the couple would take the same fashion route as other couples such as Virat and Anushka, Priyanka and Nick, and Deepika and Ranveer. If that's the case, they will definitely opt for Sabyasachi ensembles as Sabyasachi Mukherjee has become one of the prominent wedding designers. His outfits are resplendent but can also be something light and pastel like Anushka Sharma's powder pink lehenga. For Varun Dhawan, it would be most probably an understated number but given his quirky fashion sense, he can go for bright shades like the yellow sherwani of Sabyasachi.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra is the most celebrated designer and is very popular in the industry. So, Natasha Dalal's wedding attire could be splashed in anything hue from cream to maroon to black, if Manish Malhotra designs her outfit. As for Varun Dhawan, except rich and velvety-hued sherwani or bandhgala set. There could be a whiff of intricate embroidery too on Varun's wedding outfit.

Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal has been mostly considered for wedding receptions but his outfits can give you a class apart feel. Expect a vibrant floral splash on both Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding outfit, if Rohit Bal designs their wedding outfit. However, you can also expect foil work in Natasha Dalal's wedding attire. As for Varun Dhawan, expect rich embroidery on his attire and equally sophisticated stole as a part of his wedding ensemble.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have also designed wedding outfits for a number of celebrities. Their wedding outfits are highly demanded. So, the designer duo is famous for their chikankari ensembles and even promote art heritage like bandhani. So, Natasha Dalal's wedding attire can very highlight the textile heritage of India. As for Varun Dhawan, expect cream and gold sherwani but you could be in for a surprise as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla really know how to play with patterns.

So, which designer from the list would you want should design Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding outfits? Let us know that.