Airport Fashion: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Make Heads Turn In Their Chic Outfits And Twin In White Masks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were in Arunachal Pradesh as the actor was shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya there. Now, as he wrapped the shooting a couple of days before, he made his way back to Mumbai and was snapped at the airport with his lady love Natasha. In the pictures, the newly-wed couple was seen sporting chic outfits and twinning in white masks. While Varun kept it cool and stylish in black beanie and T-shirt with pants, Natasha, looked awesome in a pink pantsuit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

So, talking about Varun Dhawan first, well, the actor was spotted sporting a full-sleeved round-collar body-hugging plain grey T-shirt. He teamed it up with black slim fit leather pants and completed his look with a pair of brown shoes. The Street Dancer 3D actor was seen carrying a black jacket on his hand and wearing a white mask. The checked-patterned black beanie and round black sunglasses, added cool quotient to his look.

On the other hand, Natasha Dalal made a huge statement in a pink pant suit, in which she exuded boss lady vibes. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front jacket and matching high-waist trousers. She layered her jacket with a plain black crop top and completed her look with a pair of white shoes. Natasha let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and twinned with star-husband Varun in a white mask.

