Natasha Dalal Turns Beautiful Bride In Her Glam Make-Up And Flower-Adorned Hairstyle; Watch The Video!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long time sweetheart Natasha Dalal yesterday, on 24 January at Alibaug. For their D-day, the two were dressed in their regal ivory numbers and looked no less than a royal king and queen. The actor also shared some adorable pictures with his wife on his Instagram. While the wedding pictures are doing rounds on the internet, we also got our hands on Natasha's video that gave us the glimpse of her bridal make-up and gorgeous hairstyle.

Actually, it's her make-up artist Namrata Soni, who made the video viral and it's no less than a visual treat for all the fans. The video showed the ace designer's bridal look as she got ready for her wedding. In her glam make-up and flower-adorned lovely hairdo, the diva looked absolutely beautiful and gave major make-up and hair goals to all the brides-to-be. So, let us decode her stunning bridal look.

So, the video started with Natasha Dalal's close-up look. Talking about her make-up first, the base of her look was absolutely flawless and clean. The proportion of the foundation and the concealer was perfect while the T-zone, cheekbones, and cupid's bow part of her face was slightly contoured and highlighted. Her brows were well filled and defined and looked natural. She applied black kohl on her waterline and a thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line. The shiny eye shadow blended all over her lids and crease upped her eye make-up look. The false eye lashes were glued over her original lashes and it was nicely coated with mascara. A tint of pink blush on the apple of her cheeks and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. Matching to her lehenga, Natasha wore a tiny silver-toned bindi and accessorised her look with green-stone detailed silver maangtikka, a pair of earrings, and a necklace.

Coming to her hairstyle, Natasha made a puff at the front, that was on-point and it also added volume to her hair. She secured the puff at the back with the help of pins and adorned it with a pretty white-floral type accessory. Her remaining tresses were given amazing curls and were left loose. Lastly, she let loose a few strands of her hair to softly frame her face.

Natasha also wore white chooda and at the end of the video, we saw that a white veil was placed over her head that upped her bridal avatar.

So, what do you think about this bridal look of Natasha Dalal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal!