Vaani Kapoor's Midnight Blue Dress Is Ideal For A Candle Light Dinner Date Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vaani Kapoor surprised us with her fashion game for the War promotions, the movie that also stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The actress looked gorgeous in her dress and gave us a fashion goal for a special date night. Styled by Mohit Rai, her styling and makeup game was on-point. So, let's decode her attire and look, which has all our attention.

The Befikre actress, wore a royal blue dress by Dion Lee. It was a sleeveless and plunging neckline, which Vaani pulled off effortlessly. Her dress featured textural elements and velvet accents on the bodice area. The dress was also enhanced by overlapping wrap details. Vaani Kapoor's attire was figure-flattering and a cross between metallic accents and matte finish. Her ensemble might have looked like a simple blue dress but it was not quite everybody's cup of tea. We also loved that her dress seemed comfy and fuss-free, not to mention the right amount of understated and glamourous.

She paired her dress with lacy black heels, which went well with her blue dress. The black sandals are almost always the perfect choice with anything blue. She kept her jewellery game and upped her look with just a delicate bangle. Vaani's look was actually very balanced and her makeup was meticulously done. She notched up her look with a matte pink lip shade and nudish-pink glossy eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Vaani Kapoor's latest outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.